Hermès International : Shares And Voting Rights As Of 31St August 2025


2025-09-11 12:01:31
Paris, September 11, 2025

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code ( Code de commerce ) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15 th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


Date Total number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock) Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meetings) Publications
31 August 2025 105 569 412 179 545 613 178 811 721 11 September 2025
31 July 2025 105 569 412 179 550 181 178 816 459 11 August 2025
30 June 2025 105 569 412 179 550 545 178 818 530 10 July 2025
31 May 2025 105 569 412 179 467 481 178 733 023 16 June 2025
30 April 2025 105 569 412 179 461 813 178 728 084 14 May 2025
31 March 2025 105 569 412 179 463 684 178 728 707 15 April 2025
28 February 2025 105 569 412 179 437 557 178 705 118 7 March 2025
31 January 2025 105 569 412 179 455 727 178 723 896 17 February 2025
31 December 2024 105 569 412 179 455 561 178 723 917 9 January 2025
30 November 2024 105 569 412 179 428 716 178 694 968 10 December 2024
31 October 2024 105 569 412 179 438 517 178 704 139 15 November 2024
30 September 2024 105 569 412 179 441 272 178 707 825 9 October 2024
31 August 2024 105 569 412 179 446 014 178 732 464 6 September 2024
31 July 2024 105 569 412 179 445 914 178 732 843 7 August 2024
30 June 2024 105 569 412 179 449 233 178 610 375 11 July 2024
31 May 2024 105 569 412 179 188 981 178 349 193 13 June 2024
30 April 2024 105 569 412 179 141 995 178 305 113 14 May 2024
31 March 2024 105 569 412 179 116 106 178 279 224 9 April 2024
29 February 2024 105 569 412 179 126 463 178 289 170 12 March 2024
31 January 2024 105 569 412 179 317 315 178 478 373 12 February 2024
31 December 2023 105 569 412 179 317 667 178 478 552 15 January 2024
30 November 2023 105 569 412 179 365 859 178 526 892 11 December 2023
31 October 2023 105 569 412 179 368 728 178 528 399 13 November 2023
30 September 2023 105 569 412 179 371 032 178 566 482 9 october 2023
31 August 2023 105 569 412 179 372 531 178 582 188 8 September 2023
31 July 2023 105 569 412 179 374 728 178 612 915 14 August 2023
30 June 2023 105 569 412 179 404 568 178 374 304 11 July 2023
31 May 2023 105 569 412 179 265 655 178 234 253 12 June 2023
30 April 2023 105 569 412 179 257 164 178 227 078 12 May 2023
31 March 2023 105 569 412 179 245 726 178 216 740 12 April 2023
28 February 2023 105 569 412 179 250 895 178 220 609 7 March 2023
31 January 2023 105 569 412 179 465 678 178 435 969 9 February 2023
31 December 2022 105 569 412 179 473 191 178 439 566 9 January 2023
30 November 2022 105 569 412 179 476 149 178 444 616 8 December 2022
31 October 2022 105 569 412 179 635 081 178 601 374 8 November 2022
30 September 2022 105 569 412 179 638 491 178 603 984 10 October 2022
31 August 2022 105 569 412 179 590 290 178 558 611 7 September 2022
31 July 2022 105 569 412 179 595 222 178 565 040 8 August 2022
30 June 2022 105 569 412 179 596 141 178 562 998 11 July 2022
31 May 2022 105 569 412 179 733 416 178 731 339 9 June 2022
30 April 2022 105 569 412 179 560 530 178 564 101 13 May 2022
31 March 2022 105 569 412 179 500 755 178 522 356 12 April 2022
28 February 2022 105 569 412 179 387 343 178 461 509 8 March 2022
31 January 2022 105 569 412 179 184 927 178 259 846 9 February 2022
31 December 2021 105 569 412 178 683 225 177 758 072 14 January 2022
30 November 2021 105 569 412 178 505 675 177 580 357 9 December 2021
31 October 2021 105 569 412 178 448 082 177 522 540 15 November 2021
30 September 2021 105 569 412 178 458 401 177 532 690 14 October 2021
31 August 2021 105 569 412 178 464 579 177 539 209 10 September 2021

