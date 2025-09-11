Wrapped In Love And Kelly Ripa Launch Limited-Edition Socks For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Every dollar from each $20 pair will go directly to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

Every dollar from each $20 pair will go directly to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wrapped in Love, a designer of clothing and accessories for patients undergoing cancer treatment and recovery, announces a new collaboration with multiple Emmy-award winning talk show host, producer, New York Times Best Selling Author and actress Kelly Ripa. Ripa and Wrapped in Love founder Karen Mac Donald unveiled the official debut of a Limited-Edition Sock for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The design honors the personal losses both women have experienced to the disease.“Kelly and I both lost loved ones to ovarian cancer,” said Mac Donald.“Giving back and the comfort of a warm pair of socks are something we – and most people – agree on, so we decided to design a sock to raise money for Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance to help eradicate this terrible disease.”September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, so the socks are teal, the color chosen to symbolize ovarian cancer awareness. There is also a teal ribbon adorning both sides of the top of each knee-high sock, with a small pink heart representing Wrapped in Love in the middle. The ribbon design is bracketed by black, white and teal stripes. At $20 a pair, 100% of every sale will be donated directly to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (OCRA). The limited-edition socks will be available while supplies last.OCRA is the world's largest organization dedicated to fighting ovarian and gynecologic cancers. Its mission is to improve treatments, attract leading scientists to the field and provide critical support for patients and their families.“By wearing teal this September, you're standing with every woman and family affected by this disease as well as helping fuel the research that can change their future,” said Mac Donald. We know how urgently better treatments and early detection are needed. If these socks can spark a conversation, encourage someone to learn the symptoms or benefit research funding, then we're making progress.”The Limited-Edition Sock for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month are available exclusively on .About Wrapped in LoveFounded by Karen Mac Donald, Wrapped in Love is an online retailer dedicated to creating clothing and accessories that bring comfort, style and dignity to those facing cancer, from treatment through recovery. Wrapped in Love sells a collection of soft and soothing recovery items made in the USA, including headwear for hair loss and chemo comfortable clothing, designed to uplift and support individuals during their most challenging times. Learn more at and follow along on Instagram at @WrappedinLove_.

Jennifer L Foster

Catalyst Media Factory

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.