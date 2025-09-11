Robotics Technology Market Size To Lead USD 375.95 Billion By 2034 Driven By Automation, AI, Cobots, And Healthcare Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global robotics technology market size will soar from USD 108.55 billion in 2025 and is estimated to hit around USD 375.95 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 46.1% from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Statifacts a sister firm of Precedence Research. Ottawa, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global robotics technology market size was evaluated at USD 94.56 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 375.95 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 46.1 % from 2024 to 2034. Rapid technological developments, the growing popularity of robotics as a service (RaaS), and the increasing application of robots in healthcare are leading to significant demand in the market. This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making. Try Before You Buy – Get the Sample Report@ Robotics Technology Market Highlights

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 47% in 2024, leading the global market.

Europe is projected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest market share at 74% in 2024, dominating the market by component.

By component, the software segment is expected to witness the fastest growth among components during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

By robot type, the traditional industrial robots segment led the market, capturing 53% of the share in 2024.

By robot type, the cobots segment are anticipated to see the fastest growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the manufacturing segment was the leading application, representing 69% of the market share in 2024. By application, the healthcare segment is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years. Market Overview & Industry Potential for Robotics Technology Market The robotics technology market refers to the production, distribution, and use of robotics technology, which is a branch of engineering and computer science that involves the conception, design, manufacture, and operation of robots. Robotics is the interdisciplinary study and practice of the design, construction, operation, and use of robots. Robotics is the design, construction, and use of machines (robots) to perform tasks traditionally done by human beings. Robotics technology benefits include safety in hazardous environments, robotics by the numbers, precision, increased output, flexibility, improved customer experience, consistency, robots can perform complex tasks, lower costs, job creation, improved analytics, happier employees, efficiency, development of soft robots, accuracy and precision, cost-effectiveness, safety, and productivity. In September 2025, a robotic stormwater drainage cleaning pilot project in Circle-12 (Mehdipatnam) was launched by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The project is designed to clean software drains by using robotic technology.

Source: The Hindu Artificial intelligence (AI) in robotics can process visual and auditory data, understand natural language, and make decisions in real-time. Robots help increase business productivity and reduce costs. Continued innovation in AI algorithms, sensor technology, and computing power will improve robots' capabilities, making them more autonomous, efficient, and versatile. In the coming years, more widespread adoption of AI robots in everyday life can be expected. AI-based autonomous robots include a self-driving car. These cars use AI algorithms to understand the environment around them, including other vehicles and pedestrians. Major Sustainability Trends in Robotics Technology

Energy-Efficient Robotics

Modern robots are being designed to consume less power through lightweight materials, efficient actuators, and smart energy management systems.

Green Manufacturing Enabled by Robotics

Robots are helping factories reduce waste, optimize resource usage, and lower emissions through precision manufacturing and automated quality control.

Robots in Environmental Monitoring & Conservation

Specialized robots are deployed in agriculture, oceans, and forests for tasks like pollution detection, reforestation, and wildlife monitoring.

Modular and Recyclable Robot Designs

Increasing focus on building robots with modular components that are easier to repair, upgrade, or recycle, promoting a circular economy.

Use of Robotics in Renewable Energy Robots play a growing role in the renewable sector, maintaining wind turbines, installing solar panels, and optimizing battery production. Customize This Study as Per Your Requirement@ Robotics Technology Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Surge in e-commerce and logistics demands: Logistic robots not only increase speed but also help to improve operations. Automated systems like AMRs, AGVs, and robotic arms streamline workflows, allowing for faster order fulfillment and fewer mistakes. Robotics technology integration in e-commerce logistics provides customers with visibility into the status and location of their orders, streamlining transportation processes, improving routes, and reducing shipping costs. Growing popularity of robotics as a service (RaaS): Robotics as a service (RaaS) can also be an ideal choice for remote locations, night shifts, and other working conditions that are simply inconvenient for human workers. Many service robots work autonomously, without human supervision, while offering options for human workers to provide manual direction. Robotics as a service (RaaS) is a business model in which robotics companies offer the use of their robot devices via a subscription-based contract. As robotic adoption increases, more and more companies are seeing the value of the RaaS model to reduce risk and provide scalable solutions for customers. The benefits also include reduced maintenance and upgrade costs, access to expertise, ease of integration, flexibility, and cost savings. Market Restraint Technical complexity associated with robots: Technical complexity in robots can hinder the growth of the robotics technology market. Setting up, programming, and troubleshooting robots require specialized knowledge. Companies may need to hire expert personnel or invest in extensive training for existing employees, both of which can be costly and time-consuming. Robotics challenges also include managing workflows, workforce training, workforce skills, safety concerns, inflexibility, lack of standards, and costs.

Market Opportunity Integration of robotics with IoT and cloud computing: Robotics integrated with IoT and cloud computing leads to highly autonomous systems that do not need many interfaces most of the time. Without the requirement of a massive onboard computing power, robots can stay lightweight and fast while still running high-level AI processing in the cloud. Internet of things (IoT) -based robotics is transforming industries by taking over complex tasks, increasing productivity, and making operations more efficient. From manufacturing and healthcare to agriculture, these smart systems are helping businesses work faster, make better decisions, and innovate for a more sustainable future.

Robotics Technology Market Trends

Automation in Manufacturing: Industries are increasingly adopting robots to boost efficiency, precision, and reduce labor costs in production lines.

AI and Machine Learning Integration: Robotics is evolving rapidly through AI, enabling smarter perception, decision-making, and autonomy.

Growth of Collaborative Robots (Cobots): Cobots are gaining traction due to their safety, flexibility, and ease of use alongside human workers.

Demand for Service and Humanoid Robots: Rising use in healthcare, logistics, and customer service is fueling demand for intelligent, human-like robots. Government Support and Industry 4.0 Initiatives: National policies and smart factory investments are accelerating robotics adoption across sectors globally.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@ Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 94.56 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 108.55 Billion Market Size in 2029 USD 188.59 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 285.26 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 375.95 Billion CAGR 2025-2034 46.1 % Leading Region in 2024 Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region Europe Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Component, By Robot Type, By Application, and By Region Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Leading Players Cisco Systems Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc., Microsoft Corp, Iron Mountain Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Athena Health Inc, GNAX Health, Dell Inc, EMC Corp, VMware Inc, and Others

Robotics Technology Market Segmentation

Component Insights

The hardware segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024 because robotic hardware includes the physical components that make up a robot, including sensors, actuators, controllers, and a structural framework. Robot hardware lowers the barrier of entry to new technologies and can further accelerate innovation in robotics. Robots offer many benefits, including improved precision, reduced labor costs, and increased efficiency.

In June 2025, SmolVLA, an OpenAI model tailored for robotics, was launched by AI development platform Hugging Face. The model has 450 million parameters and runs on consumer-grade hardware like a MacBook.



Source: Techin Asia

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034, due to the robotic software benefits include scalability, robots can perform complex tasks, reduced factory lead times, increase output, easier integration, safety, reduced risk, improve customer experience, employee satisfaction, analytics, improve efficiency, better quality, customer satisfaction, cost savings, reduce costs, productivity, accuracy, and precision.

Robot Type Insights

The traditional industrial robots segment led the robotics technology market, due to the advantages of traditional industrial robots, including performance, happier employees, efficient information processing, a safer workplace, robots in healthcare, quality, efficiency, flexibility, costs, and safety. Industrial robots significantly boost processing speed, capacity, and output quality. Robots are widely used in industries including laboratory research, weaponry, surgery, earth and space exploration, transport, assembly and packaging, manufacturing, and mass production of consumer and industrial goods.

The cobots segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Cobots can take on hazardous tasks for their human counterparts, reducing the risk of workplace injuries and ensuring a safer environment. With skilled welders in short supply, cobots provide a sustainable solution to maintain productivity levels. Cobots are collaborative robots that are cost-effective, safe, and flexible to deploy. Cobots are a compelling solution for businesses looking to improve safety, increase productivity, and mitigate labor shortages.

In August 2025, MicroDyno, the world's first AI-ready, GaN-based motor drive platform designed specifically for collaborative robots (cobots) and precision robotics, was launched by UK-based power electronics company Quantum Power Transformation (QPT) Ltd. This novel drive system sets a novel benchmark in torque precision, smoothness, affordability, and integration by operating at 1MHz switching frequency.



Source: Bisinfotech

Application Insights

The manufacturing segment dominated the market, because of the benefits of robotics technology in manufacturing include greater flexibility & adaptability, gained floor space, freeing workers for higher value tasks, flexibility, faster ROI, improved flexibility, elevated product quality, efficiency, better work environment, articulated robots, speed, scalability, robots shorten processes for complex tasks, predicted trends in robotics, improved accuracy, safety, robotic fabrication increases productivity, consistent quality, lower costs, cost savings, improved safety, and productivity.

The healthcare segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years due to the robotics in healthcare benefits include telepresence, shorter hospitalization, robotic assistance, remote monitoring, rehabilitation robots, minimal scarring, less pain during recovery, diagnostic assistance, blood loss, surgical assistance, safer workspaces, physical medicine, reduced recovery time, telemedicine robots, robotic surgery, reduced infection risk, and patient care.

In December 2024, the next-generation surgical robot was introduced by Fortis Escorts, located on Okhla Road in New Delhi, raising the bar for GI, urology, cardiothoracic, and vascular surgery (CTVS). By enabling minimally invasive operations that promise quicker recovery periods, a lower risk of complications, and better overall patient outcomes, this robot marks a substantial development in robotic-assisted surgery.



Source: Healthcare Radius

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market due to the advancements in machine learning (ML) and AI, productivity across sectors like healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing, and rising demand for automation are boosting productivity and efficiency, driving the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region. Recently, India has launched some robotic technologies for industrial use. Asian industries have witnessed a significant need for automation in manufacturing to address the lack of labor, skilled worker shortage, and labor cost.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, Asia accounted for 73% of global industrial robot installations in 2022, led by Japan, China, and South Korea. As robotics technology increases, the region becomes a go-to industrial hub for future-ready manufacturing solutions. This growth is fueled by increased adoption of industrial IoT, cloud computing, automation technologies, and data-driven process optimization. Asia Pacific countries are investing to strengthen their position in global value chains.

Source: BBCLncorp

According to a report published in September 2025, the launch of the Toumai® Robotic Surgery System, marking the first installation of this advanced surgical system in India, was announced by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.



Source: Healthcare Radius

China is leading the Asian market with the country's largest manufacturing sector, strong investments in technology, and supportive government policies. China has experienced rapid demand for robotics technology in various industries like automotive, electronics, and logistics. In 2022, China installed over 290,000 industrial robots, accounting for more than half of all robots installed in Asia. This trend continued into 2023, with China responsible for 51% of global industrial robot installations, marking it as the single largest robotics market worldwide.

Europe is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. Due to their focus on compliance and sustainability, government incentives, advances in AI-based vision systems and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and increasing integration of robotics with IoT and cloud computing are contributing to the growth of the market in the European region.

Browse More Research Reports:



The global AI robots in military and defense market size accounted for USD 1,420 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 10,564 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 22.22% from 2025 to 2034.

The global logistics robotics market size was evaluated at USD 10,230 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 44,740 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 15.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The global humanoid robot market size surpassed USD 1,570 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 7,940 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 17.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The global military robot market size surpassed USD 23,940 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 44,520 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2034.

The global airport robots market size was calculated at USD 1,200 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 4,370 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2025 to 2034.

The global spine surgery robots market size was estimated at USD 208 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 687.55 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2025 to 2034.

The global autonomous mobile robots market size was calculated at USD 3,980 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 30,040 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2025 to 2034.

The global packaging robots market size was calculated at USD 6,930 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 19,500 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The global pharma robots market size was estimated at USD 459.11 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 1,687.15 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2034.

The global medical robot market size surpassed USD 11.51 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 39.07 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 13% from 2025 to 2034.

The global industrial robot controller market size was valued at USD 1,086 million in 2024 and is predicted to gain around USD 2,619 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2025 to 2034.

The agricultural robots market size was exhibited at USD 14.88 billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 81.24 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2025 to 2034. The medical telepresence robots market size was exhibited at USD 75 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 116.47 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Ready to Dive Deeper? Visit Here to Buy Databook & In-depth Report Now@

Competitive Landscape in the Robotics Technology Market



Universal Robots A/S – Offers flexible, easy-to-deploy collaborative robots (cobots) for tasks like assembly, welding, and packaging across various industries.

Boston Dynamics – Designs advanced mobile robots such as Spot and Atlas with cutting-edge locomotion, perception, and autonomy for industrial and research applications.

Northrop Grumman Corporation – Develops autonomous systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and space robotics primarily for defense and aerospace missions.

Omron Corporation – Provides industrial automation solutions including mobile robots, SCARA robots, and integrated sensing and control systems.

Fanuc Corporation – Manufactures a wide range of high-performance industrial robots used in manufacturing, automotive, and electronics sectors.

KUKA AG – Delivers intelligent robotic arms, mobile platforms, and automation software tailored for smart factories and flexible production.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation – Offers Motoman industrial robots for welding, assembly, and general automation, supported by servo and motion control technologies.

DENSO Corporation – Produces compact, high-speed robots for precision handling, inspection, and assembly in automotive and electronics manufacturing.

iRobot Corporation – Specializes in consumer cleaning robots like Roomba and Braava, equipped with smart mapping and home integration features.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. – Supplies industrial robots for spot welding, material handling, and machining, mainly in automotive and metalworking industries.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. – Develops industrial and medical robots for handling, welding, painting, and collaborative applications.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. – Focuses on humanoid and assistive robotics, with innovations like ASIMO and mobility support devices.

ABB Group – Offers a comprehensive portfolio of industrial and collaborative robots with integrated automation and digital control systems.

Sony Corporation – Develops AI-powered entertainment robots such as AIBO, along with embedded robotics platforms and sensing technologies. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – Provides factory automation solutions, including SCARA and articulated robots integrated with control and motion systems.



Kindly use the following link to access our scheduled meeting@

Recent Developments

In July 2025, the launch of a new AI and robotics business initiative, anchored by the appointment of its first chief AI and robotics officer and a series of strategic technology acquisitions, was announced by Nextracker, a leading solar technology platform provider. These acquisitions strengthen Nextracker's end-to-end digital platform and improve solar power plant deployment, quality, reliability, and long-term return on investment (ROI) for asset owners.



Source: BusinessWire

In June 2025, a comprehensive one-month residential training course focusing on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) was introduced by the Indian Institute of Technology Mandi (IIT Mandi). This program is offered through IIT Mandi's Center for Continuing Education (CCE) and is scheduled to commence on June 16, 2025.



Source: Best Colleges India Today

Robotics Technology Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Component



Hardware

Software Service



By Robot Type



Traditional Industrial Robots

Cobots

Professional service robots Others

By Application



Manufacturing

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Logistics Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at ...

Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here -

Contact US



Ballindamm 22, 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Web: Europe: +44 7383 092 044



About US

Statifacts is a leading provider of comprehensive market research and analytics services, offering over 1,000,000 market and custoer data sets across various industries. Their platform enables businesses to make informed strategic decisions by providing full access to statistics, downloadable in formats such as XLS, PDF, and PNG.

Our Trusted Data Partners:

Precedence Research | Towards Healthcare | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor