Olleyes Launches Hearalltm: VR Hearing-Care For Eye-Care Practices
Built on Olleyes' proven VR diagnostic platform, HearALL enables practices to offer comprehensive hearing assessments with no need for additional real estate, staff, or training. Whether integrating into a busy clinic or expanding services, HearALL empowers providers to:
- Grow their practice without new infrastructure
- Improve care quality and patient retention
- Streamline workflows and increase office productivity
- Generate new revenue from reimbursable hearing evaluations
- Easily interpret simple, automated reports
- Rely on Annie, the built-in AI technician-or access remote audiologists on demand
“The HearALL is the first Hearing Virtual Reality Platform for Optometrists and Ophthalmologists. It was designed to increase access to hearing care for the 48 million Americans with hearing impairments while improving office productivity,” said Dr. Gonzalez, CEO of Olleyes Inc.
See HearALL in Action at Vision Expo West
Live demonstrations at booth F5072 (The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas). To schedule a dedicated demo, contact ...
About Olleyes Inc.
Olleyes is a medical technology company specializing in portable, VR-based diagnostic platforms for vision and hearing care. Its flagship product, VisuALL®, has transformed visual field testing in practices across the country. With the launch of HearALLTM, Ollears aims to bring that same innovation and efficiency to audiology. Learn more at
Media Contact
Olleyes Inc.
...
Alberto Gonzalez
Olleyes, Inc.
+1 855-655-3937
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment