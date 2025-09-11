Olleyes Launches Hearalltm: VR Hearing-Care For Eye-Care Practices

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Debuting at Vision Expo West, HearALLTM adds hearing care to vision clinics.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ollears, the hearing division of Olleyes Inc., proudly announces the launch of HearALLTM, the first virtual reality (VR) hearing-care platform designed specifically for optometrists and ophthalmologists. The official debut will take place at Vision Expo West 2025, held at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.Built on Olleyes' proven VR diagnostic platform, HearALL enables practices to offer comprehensive hearing assessments with no need for additional real estate, staff, or training. Whether integrating into a busy clinic or expanding services, HearALL empowers providers to:- Grow their practice without new infrastructure- Improve care quality and patient retention- Streamline workflows and increase office productivity- Generate new revenue from reimbursable hearing evaluations- Easily interpret simple, automated reports- Rely on Annie, the built-in AI technician-or access remote audiologists on demand“The HearALL is the first Hearing Virtual Reality Platform for Optometrists and Ophthalmologists. It was designed to increase access to hearing care for the 48 million Americans with hearing impairments while improving office productivity,” said Dr. Gonzalez, CEO of Olleyes Inc.See HearALL in Action at Vision Expo WestLive demonstrations at booth F5072 (The Venetian Expo, Las Vegas). To schedule a dedicated demo, contact ...About Olleyes Inc.Olleyes is a medical technology company specializing in portable, VR-based diagnostic platforms for vision and hearing care. Its flagship product, VisuALL, has transformed visual field testing in practices across the country. With the launch of HearALLTM, Ollears aims to bring that same innovation and efficiency to audiology. Learn more atMedia ContactOlleyes Inc....

