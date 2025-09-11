Sports Betting Market Worth $119 Billion In 2025 Will Exceed $145 Billion By 2029 - Key Opportunities In AI, Blockchain, Live-Streaming Enhancements, Strategic Partnerships, Emerging Leagues & Regions
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$119.26 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$145.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Sports Betting market report include:
- Flutter Entertainment plc Bet365 Group Entain PLS Caesars Entertainment Kindred Group plc Churchill Downs Incorporated DraftKings Inc Betsson AB 888 Holdings IGT Dream11 1xBet 22bet PureWin 20Bet Sattamatka5com Go Winning Wozo Gaming FDJ - La Francaise des Jeux Betclic Everest Group Royal Panda Lapalingo Bet3000 Bayes Esports Mail Games Lottohelden FCwetten Sazka Synot Tip Tipsport winline FanDuel Sportsbook BetMGM Barstool Sportsbook PointsBet BetRivers FOX Bet Sporttrade Inc SuperDraft Inc BetWarrior Bplay William Hill LSports Data Mostbet Bettilt Shangri La Live Parimatch NetBet Unibet
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Sports Betting Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment