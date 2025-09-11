National Psoriasis Foundation Announces 2026 National Gala Honorees

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF) will host its flagship annual celebration and largest fundraising initiative, the Commit to Cure Gala, in Salt Lake City in 2026, marking the first time since 2019 that the event will be held in the western United States. The Gala brings together the psoriatic disease community from across the nation while raising critical funds to advance NPF's mission of driving efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improving the lives of all those affected.NPF is thrilled to honor four extraordinary leaders whose groundbreaking work has advanced the understanding, treatment, and care for people with psoriatic disease. Save the date and join us in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 11 to celebrate the accomplishments of Drs. Kristina Callis Duffin, Clive M. Liu, Catherine J. Bakewell, and Jessica Walsh.“Building on the incredible success of 2025, we look ahead to the 2026 Commit to Cure Gala with tremendous excitement,” said Leah M. Howard, J.D., President and CEO of NPF.“We are honored to present NPF's most prestigious award to this year's exceptional recipients as we bring our flagship event to Salt Lake City - marking our return out west for the first time in several years - and continue the momentum of raising critical funds to drive progress toward a cure for psoriatic disease.”The 2026 Gala honorees are distinguished leaders whose work has had a profound impact on psoriatic disease:.Kristina Callis Duffin, M.D., MS – Professor and Chair of Dermatology and Interim Dean of the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine at the University of Utah, Dr. Duffin is an internationally recognized psoriasis expert who has led more than 60 clinical trials and served as past Vice-Chair of the NPF Medical Board and Past President of GRAPPA..Clive M. Liu, M.D. – A board-certified dermatologist and adjunct faculty at the University of Washington, Dr. Liu has devoted his career to advancing patient care and research in psoriasis. He completed his dermatology residency at the University of Utah, where he served as Chief Resident and contributed to pioneering research on gene expression in psoriasis. Through his clinical work at Bellevue Dermatology and academic contributions, he has helped shape innovative approaches to treating inflammatory skin diseases and remains an active leader within the NPF community..Catherine Bakewell, M.D. – A leading rheumatologist with Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, Dr. Bakewell is recognized for her research in musculoskeletal ultrasound and psoriatic disease. She has served in leadership roles with GRAPPA, SPARTAN, AWIR, and other organizations, and continues to mentor the next generation of rheumatologists while advancing patient-focused research..Jessica Ann Walsh, M.D., MBA, MSCI – Associate Professor of Rheumatology at the University of Utah and Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs Health, Dr. Walsh directs the Utah Psoriatic Arthritis Program, leads federally funded research, and is a national leader in advancing care and understanding of psoriatic arthritis while advocating for patients through NPF.All proceeds from the Gala will support NPF initiatives, including cutting-edge research, community education, and expanded access to quality care.To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate in honor of the honorees, please visit: .About the National Psoriasis FoundationThe National Psoriasis Foundation is the leading nonprofit representing individuals with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The mission of NPF is to drive efforts to cure psoriatic disease and improve the lives of more than 8 million individuals in the United States affected by this chronic immune-mediated disease. Learn more at psoriasis.

