The Way Cricket Is Loved In India Makes ODI WC Even More Exciting And Special, Says Luus

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) With less than 20 days left for the Women's ODI World Cup to begin, all-rounder Sune Luus feels the way cricket is loved in India makes the upcoming tournament even more exciting and special.

“Very excited. I think obviously just playing the World Cup in India, the crowds are very exciting, just the way they love cricket. I think that obviously makes it even more exciting and special."

“I want to say the home of cricket, but we know that's England, but it's kind of India as well. So, just very excited for the trip and the journey. I think the team is in a very good space and we have a very good team this year,” Sune was quoted as saying by ICC on Thursday.

She also noted that the challenges South Africa faced during the tri-series in Sri Lanka and the series against the West Indies earlier this year helped shape the team's readiness for the marquee event.

“It's been a very good year. I think it started with provincial cricket, beginning of February with games, trying to nail your game plans and your training to be World Cup specific. "We obviously headed to Sri Lanka and West Indies for the two series, which was very good for us as well, just to find our roles and game plans and stuff like that."

It's been a very good year of lead-up and build-up. I think all the girls are in a good space with cricket, a good mental space as well. And I think just the way we're chatting at the moment is also very special to see. Everyone is just enjoying cricket, which I think is very important. So, hopefully it's a very good World Cup for us," she added.

South Africa have made it to the World Cup semi-finals on three occasions – in 2000, 2017 and 2022 respectively and Sune stressed that the current squad is determined to go a step further and create history this year.

“Our first goal is obviously to reach that final. We've never done that and [we can] make history in that regard. So, that'd be the first goal for us. I think you never want to look too far ahead. The goal is always to bring the trophy home, but there's a lot of steps and processes that happen to get to that. So, I think we're just going to get or take it every game as it comes."

South Africa will kick off their Women's ODI World Cup campaign against England on October 3 at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati.