Amanda Turner Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Purpose-Driven Living Through An Alcohol-Free Lifestyle
Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.
In her episode, Turner explores the deeper power of choosing sobriety as a lifestyle upgrade-not a limitation-and breaks down how authenticity, resilience, and vision can spark lasting personal change.
“I believe people will one day look back on alcohol the way we now view cigarettes-glamorised once, but ultimately harmful,” said Turner.
Amanda's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting
Amanda Turner
Women in Power
