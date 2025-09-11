Nathula Vijay Diwas Observed In Sikkim Marking Indian Army's Victory Over Chinese Forces

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, Sep 11 (IANS) The Nathula Vijay Diwas was observed with a grand ceremony at the Nathula Pass on Thursday, commemorating the Indian Army's decisive victory over Chinese forces in the 1967 clashes at Nathula and Cho La in Sikkim.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur graced the occasion as the chief guest, alongside Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Gnathang-Machong MLA Pamin Lepcha and senior dignitaries.

The programme began with a wreath-laying and lighting of the eternal flame at the Sherathang War Memorial to honour the martyrs.

Among the special guests were Colonel (Retd) Ranvijay Singh, son of the late Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, who commanded Indian forces during the confrontation, as well as other family members.

Major General M.S. Rathore, General Officer Commanding of the 17 Mountain Division, and dignitaries from Rajasthan were also present.

The Governor unveiled a statue of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh at Nathula, recalling his leadership, courage and strategic acumen during the 1967 battle.

In his address, Governor Mathur lauded the Indian Army's valour, noting, "Nathula Vijay Diwas is a proud chapter in India's military history. It is a privilege to be here, especially as the hero of the battle hailed from my home state of Rajasthan."

He also thanked the state government for renaming the observance from 'Nathula Diwas' to 'Nathula Vijay Diwas', calling it a historically fitting tribute to Indian soldiers.

Chief Minister Tamang, in his remarks, paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and praised their unmatched dedication in defending the nation under extreme conditions.

"This day is a matter of immense pride for all of us. My salute to our courageous soldiers whose sacrifice ensures our safety," he said.

Former Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Singh Rathore also addressed the gathering, offering tributes to the martyrs.

The Indian Army's 17 Mountain Division honoured the family of Lieutenant General Sagat Singh, while the ceremony concluded with an interaction between Army personnel and local residents.

As part of the day's events, Governor Mathur, Chief Minister Tamang and other dignitaries also visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Temple, offering prayers at the revered shrine.

Notably, Nathula Vijay Diwas marks India's victory in the 1967 clashes at Nathula and Cho La when Indian troops repelled Chinese aggression, inflicting heavy casualties.

The battles reaffirmed India's military resolve in Sikkim and remain a proud chapter in the Army's history.