Hazmat Safety Consulting Welcomes Paul L. Stancil, Former National Transportation Safety Board Senior Investigator

Paul L. Stancil

Stancil to Expand Regulatory and Investigative Expertise

- Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC), a leading authority in dangerous goods regulatory compliance and risk management, announces that Paul L. Stancil has joined its team of experts. With 47 years of experience in hazardous materials investigations and environmental law enforcement, Stancil brings nationally recognized expertise in technical investigations and regulatory compliance.

Stancil most recently served as a Senior Hazardous Materials Accident Investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), where he became a nationally recognized technical expert leading investigations across all modes of transportation.

Prior to his work with the NTSB, Stancil served as chief investigator of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Environmental Crimes Unit. Highlights from Stancil's recent work include: Leading the hazardous materials phase of the investigation into the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, from the onsite response to drafting the final report and recommendations and acting as technical panel lead for the NTSB investigative hearing; drafting NTSB's response to HM-265A Hazardous Materials Modernizing Regulations, shaping national discussions on tank car safety, emergency response protocols, and inspector training; and authored and presented findings at industry forums for the NTSB blog“Rail Tank Car Safety Ten Years after Lac-Mégantic”

"Paul's decades of experience with the NTSB and his leadership in high-profile hazmat investigations further strengthen HSC's ability to support clients facing complex regulatory and safety challenges,” said Ryan Paquet, President of HazMat Safety Consulting.“His insight and expertise add tremendous value to our clients and our industry.”

About HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC)

Founded in 2012, HazMat Safety Consulting (HSC) helps organizations navigate the complex world of dangerous goods transportation with confidence. Backed by decades of regulatory leadership, HSC translates evolving U.S. and international compliance requirements into clear strategies, training, and systems that reduce risk and streamline operations. From lithium battery transport and special permits to expert audits and compliance remediation, HSC empowers clients to stay ahead of regulations, avoid costly disruptions, and protect their brand through tailored, expert-driven support. To learn more about HazMat Safety Consulting and its evolving services, visit . HazMat Safety Consulting is part of Americase, a global leader in custom protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazardous and high-value goods.

Marina Malamis

Americase

+1 469-401-6950

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.