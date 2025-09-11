E-Sports Betting Industry Valued At $12.66 Billion In 2025 Will Surpass $20 Billion By 2029 - Asia-Pacific Poised For Rapid Growth, Leveraging Innovation In Betting Tech
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$12.66 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.39 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The major companies featured in this E-Sports Betting market report include:
- Flutter Entertainment PLC Entain PLC Bet365 DraftKings Inc. Pinnacle Group Inc. Super Group Ltd. William Hill PLC Kindred Group PLC Paddy Power Betfair PLC Betsson AB Betfred SBOBET Parimatch 888 Holdings PLC AG Betvictor Ltd. Esports Entertainment Group BetWinner Intertops Betcris Bovada Unikrn GVC Group Real Luck Group Limited
