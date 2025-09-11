Gracious Wellsprings Opens Third Los Angeles Recovery Home, Expanding Addiction And Mental Health Support Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gracious Wellsprings opens third Los Angeles recovery residence in Mid-City, offering family-focused support for lasting addiction and mental health recovery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gracious Wellsprings , a provider of thoughtfully designed recovery residences for addiction treatment and mental health, is proud to announce the opening of its third Los Angeles–area location at 1500 Crenshaw Boulevard in Mid-City. This expansion joins the organization's existing residences in Culver City-known for its vibrant creative hub-and West Adams, a historic neighborhood experiencing a cultural renaissance, further strengthening its network of high-quality recovery housing across the region.

Substance use and mental health disorders remain among the most pressing public health crises in the United States. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), substance misuse costs the U.S. economy over $600 billion annually in lost productivity, healthcare expenses, and criminal justice costs. Beyond the economic toll, the human cost is devastating: millions of families are affected every year by cycles of relapse, untreated mental health challenges, and preventable deaths. Access to effective recovery resources-including recovery residences-plays a vital role in reducing these impacts.

Recovery residences, often referred to as sober living homes, provide the critical bridge between structured treatment and independent living. While clinical programs such as detox, inpatient rehab, or outpatient therapy offer essential interventions, long-term recovery is far more successful when individuals transition into supportive housing. Research shows that 40–60% of individuals relapse within the first year after treatment when returning directly to their old environments. In contrast, those who engage in structured sober living environments demonstrate significantly higher abstinence rates, longer periods of sobriety, and improved employment outcomes-benefits that ripple out to strengthen families and communities. In fact, studies have also shown that recovery housing reduces family strain and increases the likelihood of family reunification, offering loved ones peace of mind while helping residents reestablish healthy relationships.

Unlike traditional sober living homes, Gracious Wellsprings residences are intentionally crafted using a proprietary criteria system informed by over 30 years of scientific research. This ensures that each home integrates the Social Model of recovery-a peer-driven framework that emphasizes accountability, connection, and dignity-while also addressing the unique needs of those navigating both addiction and mental health challenges.

The new Mid-City residence, located at the heart of Los Angeles with convenient access to public transit and recovery resources, offers:

.Safe, Restorative Living Spaces: Private and shared rooms designed to promote comfort, respect, and community.

.A Central Los Angeles Location: Positioned in Mid-City for accessibility to outpatient programs, job opportunities, and community support services.

.Holistic Recovery Support: An environment that encourages peer accountability, daily structure, and the development of healthy life skills.

.Consistent Professional Oversight: Management practices that ensure reliable standards of care across all Gracious Wellsprings residences.

“Our third location at 1500 Crenshaw Boulevard reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality recovery residences that serve as a bridge between treatment and independent living,” said Michael Westerband, Co-Founder of Gracious Wellsprings.“We are here to support individuals and families affected by addiction and mental health challenges with safe, compassionate, and research-informed housing.”

Andrew Tyree, Co-Founder of Gracious Wellsprings, added:“Recovery is not just about sobriety-it's about rebuilding lives, restoring relationships, and creating communities where people feel they belong. With this new Mid-City residence, we are expanding that opportunity to more individuals and families in Los Angeles.”

With residences now in Culver City's creative corridor, West Adams' historic district, and Mid-City's central hub, Gracious Wellsprings is expanding its impact in Southern California by offering families and individuals trusted recovery housing options at a time when demand continues to rise.

Gracious Wellsprings invites treatment providers, community partners, and families to learn more about its residences and explore how its recovery-focused environments can support lasting transformation. Media inquiries, referrals, and requests for tours of the new Mid-City location may be directed to the contact information below.

About Gracious Wellsprings

Gracious Wellsprings provides recovery residences for addiction treatment and mental health, offering safe and professionally managed homes designed to promote lasting recovery. Guided by decades of research and the Social Model of recovery, each residence emphasizes community, accountability, and compassion. With three Los Angeles–area homes-located in Culver City, West Adams, and its newest Mid-City residence at 1500 Crenshaw Boulevard-Gracious Wellsprings continues to set the standard for recovery housing that empowers individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.

