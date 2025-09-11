Longevity Lands In Europe It Has A South African Twist To It

The Longevity Store® ( ) launches today as the first Dutch brand to focus 100% on healthy ageing&sports optimisation. Notably, Dr. Samefko Ludidi - former head of Nutrition at The South African UCI Cycling Team Qhubeka and known for putting intermittent fasting on the map in Europe (featured by BBC) - is joining as Chief Science Officer. With this, the outspoken food-first scientist makes a deliberate choice: lifestyle first, while still allowing room for supplements for health-optimisation.

Interesting/notable: At the helm of The Longevity Store is Tom van der Kolk , former Managing Director of the international scale-up Ekster® .

Why is this newsworthy?

In the United States, longevity - after AI - has already grown into one of the fastest-rising health trends and only last week, even global leaders (Putin, Xi, Eds.) have now publicly touched on the subject. The global market is heading toward tens of billions - Silicon Valley is investing heavily, while Europe does not yet have a clear market leader. At the same time, the supplements sector is under pressure due to misleading claims and stricter enforcement. The Longevity Store® opts for the opposite route: transparency, scientific substantiation and lifestyle-first . Here, Dr. Ludidi's remarkable take is to merge a human-centred (ancestral, anthropological) approach with cutting edge science, as previously proven effective when working with Team Qhubeka (RSA). In doing so, The Longevity Store® takes a proactive role in evidence-based prevention, as a commercial player.

What is different?

- International scientific compass led by a South African Scientist. Strategy led by Dr. Ludidi, with an advisory panel including Prof. Robert Lufkin (UCLA/USC; NYT bestselling author), Elizabeth Parrish (BioViva) and Dennis Tsveiuk, MD (Non-Nocere Clinic).

- Lifestyle first. Through the Longevity Academy , the brand shares directly applicable advice, based on ancestral human foundations seen across the globe: rhythm, food, movement and rest. Supplements are intended only as an addition to a solid foundation.

- Tested for banned substances - which allows it to be included in elite athletes' nutrition programming.

- A new generation of supplements. Introduction of Longevity Complete - a completely new generation of supplement that is dynamically updated (ingredients are added or removed) based on the latest science . This breaks with static supplements that stay the same for years and still dominate the supplements market. The formula includes the novel Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) - an NAD+ precursor that plays a role in cellular energy and mitochondrial health.

Context: down-to-earth longevity

While expensive anti-ageing protocols from Silicon Valley grab the headlines, The Longevity Store® chooses an accessible, rather down-to-earth approach : behaviour and lifestyle as the foundation, and only then targeted supplementation. No quick fixes - but measurable, step-by-step optimisation .

Given Dr. Ludidi's firm ties to African sports&lifestyle science and performance nutrition, The Longevity Store® is exploring future collaborations on the continent, particularly in areas of preventive health, lifestyle education, and athlete wellness. 'Africa has immense untapped potential in the wellness space,' says Dr. Ludidi. 'We see an opportunity to co-create solutions that are scientifically grounded, culturally relevant, and globally impactful.'

From fasting front-runner to longevity pioneer

Five years after he made intermittent fasting mainstream - against the status quo at the time - IF remains a popular topic for health in science and practice. Dr. Ludidi now applies that same down-to-earth, evidence-based approach to longevity: biorhythm, nutrition, movement and recovery - inspired by indigenous cultures of his fatherland - as the foundation; supplementation should happen smart and transparent .

Quotes

“Unique to our approach is that we focus on bio-optimisation inside the cell. Restoring and maintaining energy with a new generation of supplement that optimises your cells' powerhouses instead of being merely nutrient-driven. Among other things, we steer NAD+ - the cell's energy currency - which roughly halves between your thirties and fifties. The formula continuously keeps pace with science: pioneering and evidence-based.” - Dr. Samefko Ludidi, Chief Science Officer

“Too often in this sector, supplements are pushed as a quick fix. We reverse that: we even advise against them if your basics aren't in order. We value nutrition, movement, sleep and mental health - that is where healthy ageing begins. That honesty is our starting point.” - Tom van der Kolk, co-founder

“Longevity research is moving very fast and we want to translate that into products that move with that science. No static formula that stays the same for years, but a new generation of supplements that is updated continuously. Our collaboration with clinics such as LNGVTY Health shows this is not an empty promise, but that we truly unite science and practice. That's why now we are entering the elite sports scene too!” - Bas Duijnstee, co-founder

What they say about Dr. Ludidi

Former Olympian Anaso Jobodwana (RSA)

“As a professional athlete, there is not a single day that we don't wake up and don't obsess over all the little things that we can apply to our craft to give us that extra edge over our competitors.

I am one of those professional athletes and in my years of competing at a high level, I've realized that the topic of nutrition has often been elusive.

This is where Dr Ludidi has come in and shed a much needed light on the subject. As a Xhosa man himself (I'm proud of this fact so I have to mention it, he brings attention to detail in all aspects of nutrition not just for the sports person but for the general well being of any person.

His enthusiasm about the general well being of our bodies shines through whenever I discuss nutrition with him and this positivity goes a long way in developing healthy habits and also developing a functional relationship with our body and the foods we consume. We only have one body and he stresses so much the importance of treating it like a sanctuary.

As a family man, I also appreciate his insight when it comes to the type of foods that we feed our children. In a world where sugar is ubiquitous, it is important that we watch the ingredients that are being put into our kids food and he does a great job of making us aware of these perils and providing great alternatives to keep our children healthy but also happy. A healthy body and minds accentuates happiness and speaking to Dr Ludidi, he is a living example of this principle because he is always energetic, always positive, smiling, and has great advice on life”.

Team Qhubeka Principal Douglas Ryder (RSA)

“There is so much emphasis on performance and performance optimization that we sometimes get lost in numbers and treat people almost like robots. That is not always favorable for the riders and their performance and that does not fit in with our Ubuntu philosophy, which focuses very strongly on the human factor. We are therefore pleased that we are now joining forces with Dr. Ludidi”.

Heavy Weight GLORY Kickboxer Jamal Ben Saddik (MOR)

“Ramadan is a month of discipline and growth. With the right approach, you can come out of the fasting period stronger and fitter. I never knew foundations were so important. It all starts with good timing, or Rhythm, as doc. would say. Through working with Dr. Ludidi, I was able to win 2 matches, one right before and another one only 1 week after Ramadan.”

Heavy Weight GLORY Kickboxer Badr Hari (MOR)

“Dr. Ludidi, Health Expert in charge of my nutrition, let me end this Holy Month in a very strong shape. I feel sharp, strong and alert.”

About The Longevity Store®:

The Longevity Store® is the first Dutch brand fully dedicated to longevity - healthy and vital ageing. Founded by Tom van der Kolk and Bas Duijnstee , with the mission to make longevity accessible through science, education and transparent supplements . Scientific strategy is led by South African Chief Science Officer Dr. Samefko Ludidi and an international advisory panel.