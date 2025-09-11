Veteran Congress Leader And Former Kerala Speaker PP Thankachan Passes Away At 87

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran Congress leader PP Thankachan passed away at the age of 87 at Rajagiri Hospital in Aluva around 4:30 pm. He had been admitted to the hospital on August 15 due to a lung infection and was placed on ventilator support when his condition worsened. Though his health showed signs of improvement recently, it took a turn for the worse this morning, leading to his demise. His body is currently at the hospital mortuary and will be moved to his home in Perumbavoor tomorrow at 11 am. The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 2 pm at the Akaparambu Jacobite Syrian Church.

A Six-Decade Political Journey

PP Thankachan's political career spanned over six decades, marked by several key roles. He served as KPCC president, UDF convener, Agriculture Minister in the Antony cabinet, four-time MLA from Perumbavoor, Ernakulam DCC president, and chairman of the Perumbavoor municipality. Senior Congress leaders such as AK Antony and KC Venugopal publicly expressed their condolences on his passing.

Born to a priest, Thankachan initially hesitated between following his father's path as a priest or his uncle's profession as a lawyer. Eventually, he chose law, working initially as his uncle's assistant in Angamaly before moving to Perumbavoor. His entry into electoral politics was unanticipated, yet impactful.

In 1968, at just 26 years old, he became chairman of Perumbavoor municipality, making him the youngest municipal chairman in India at the time. He later served as Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly from 1991 to 1995 and as Agriculture Minister from 1995 to 1996. Throughout his career, the Congress party in Ernakulam played a significant role in shaping his political path.

Leadership Amidst Factionalism and Challenges

Thankachan stood firmly with K. Karunakaran during the peak of factional disputes within the Congress. Between 1982 and 1996, he transformed Perumbavoor into a UDF stronghold, emerging as a prominent Congress leader in central Kerala. Despite his influence, he lost the 2001 election to CPM's Saju Paul, even as the UDF, led by AK Antony, won a landslide victory.

Though a close confidant of Karunakaran, Thankachan remained loyal to the Congress when Karunakaran left to form the DIC(K) in 2005. Subsequently, he took over as UDF convener, succeeding Oommen Chandy, who became Chief Minister. He held the convener's post for 13 years until 2018.

This phase highlighted Thankachan's political skill and calm resilience. Even in turbulent times marked by controversies-including disputes over ministerial posts and bribery scandals that rocked the UDF-he was instrumental in holding the coalition together. Known for his calm and understated style, Thankachan often kept internal matters confidential, fostering stability within the alliance.

After stepping down as UDF convener in 2018, he gradually retreated from active politics, battling health issues in recent years. With his passing, Kerala bids farewell to a gentle and steady presence who shaped its political landscape for over fifty years.