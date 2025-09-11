US Jobless Claims Rise To Highest Levels In Nearly 4 Years
Weekly jobless claims rose to the highest levels in almost four years, according to the Labor Department, surpassing Wall Street estimates and pointing to weakness in the labor market.
According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims rose by 27,000 to 263,000 in the week ended September 6. This was higher than an estimated 235,000, according to Dow Jones estimates, data from MarketWatch showed.
The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, rose by 9,750 to 240,500.
Get updates to this story developing <directly on Stocktwits<.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment