Foraco International SA
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Foraco International SA : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Notice in respect of a normal course issuer bid to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative trading systems. In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares. Foraco International SA shares T are trading unchanged at $2.01.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment