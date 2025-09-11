Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foraco International SA

Foraco International SA


2025-09-11 10:09:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Foraco International SA : Today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Notice in respect of a normal course issuer bid to be transacted through the facilities of the TSX and/or through alternative trading systems. In connection with the NCIB, the Company has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares. Foraco International SA shares T are trading unchanged at $2.01.

MENAFN11092025000212011056ID1110049280

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search