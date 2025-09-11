Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-11 10:09:20
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:53 AM EST - 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. : Announced that shareholders have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the proposed name change to 01 Quantum Inc., with 99.9% of votes cast supporting the resolution at the special meeting held yesterday. This name change reflects the Company's strategic evolution and focus on quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions for the digital era. As its technology evolves along with its commercial applications starting to be deployed the Company believes the timing of the change will also help in marketing and increasing industry awareness. 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. shares V are trading up 2 cents at $0.48.

