Jordan Post, UAE 7X Group Sign Mou For E-Commerce, Logistics Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.11 (Petra) - Jordan Post Company (JPC) and UAE's 7X, a company specializing in trade, transportation, and logistics services, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance joint cooperation in the e-commerce, logistics, and transport fields.According to a JPC statement on Thursday, the memo came on the sidelines of the 28th Universal Postal Congress held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).JPC will be one of the first companies to use Wasla Post platform (or Waslah Post) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and local startups' access to the global e-commerce market.Talking at the signing ceremony, JPC Director General, Hanadi Tayeb, noted the company's "commitment to openness and cooperation with regional and international partners."Tayeb added that the memo reflects importance of digital transformation in the postal and logistics sector, calling for keeping pace with the rapid changes in the world of e-commerce and the digital economy.In turn, 7X CEO Tariq Hajri said this agreement comes within the framework of the "distinguished" Jordan-UAE relations and reflects shared "commitment" to enhancing international cooperation in building a modern and smart postal system.