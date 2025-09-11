Surgical Robots Market To Reach USD 15.81 Bn By 2033 With 9.07% CAGR 2025-2033

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 10, 2025 1:51 am - Surgical Robots Market, with a value of USD 7.24 billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach USD 15.81 billion in 2033, with a CAGR of 9.07% during the period 2025-2033.

Market Analysis

The Surgical Robots Market, valued at USD 7.24 billion in 2024, is expected to grow to USD 15.81 billion by 2033, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.07% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries, and rising investments in the healthcare sector. Additionally, enhanced accuracy, shorter recovery times, and a growing range of applications across various medical fields are further contributing to the market's expansion.

Surgical Robots Industry Overview

Surgery has progressed from traditional open procedures to robotic surgery. Surgical robots can perform complex operations with precise accuracy, even in hard-to-reach anatomical areas that may pose challenges for human surgeons. This capability is driving increased demand for and adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which is one of the key factors contributing to market growth.

The growth of the orthopedic market is being driven by several factors, including advancements in technology, increased investments from both regional and international players, and a rise in chronic diseases. Notably, the demand for knee and hip replacement surgeries is on the rise.

According to the American College of Rheumatology, approximately 790,000 total knee replacements and 544,000 hip replacements are performed annually in the U.S.

A 2024 study by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) reported that over 3.7 million hip and knee replacement surgeries were conducted at 1,447 facilities across all 50 states and the District of Columbia between 2012 and 2023.

Key Information Covered in the Report

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2021-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2033

Measurement: US$ Billion



Benefits Driving Market Growth

The benefits associated with robotic-assisted surgeries are significantly contributing to market adoption:

Less pain and blood loss

Shorter recovery times

Lower risk of infections at surgical sites

Smaller, less noticeable scars

For example, a study by the Hip and Knee Society compared 90-day care costs between patients receiving Mako total knee replacements and those undergoing conventional surgery:

Mako patients had $2,400 lower care costs

Mako patients saw a 33% decrease in 90-day readmissions

The increasing prevalence of degenerative bone diseases, such as arthritis and osteoporosis, is also fueling demand.

10 million individuals in the U.S. are affected by osteoporosis

75 million people are affected across the U.S., Europe, and Japan

By 2040, 1 in 4 U.S. adults (78.4 million) is expected to be diagnosed with arthritis

These conditions are driving demand for joint replacement surgeries and expanding the role of surgical robots.

Additionally, the rise in chronic diseases, including heart disease and cancer, is fueling adoption. According to the World Health Organization (2024), there were over 20 million new cancer cases worldwide, with 53.5 million people surviving at least five years post-diagnosis.

Global Surgical Robots Market Trends

1. Growing Complexity of Surgical Procedures

Minimally invasive operations requiring greater accuracy and flexibility are increasing. Robotic technology supports these procedures by:

Reducing pain and blood loss

Shortening hospital stays

Enabling quicker recovery

Allowing access to hard-to-reach areas

The cosmetic surgery trend is also boosting adoption. According to the 2023 RealSelf Culture Report, 1 in 4 Americans has undergone at least one cosmetic procedure, with younger generations increasingly accepting plastic surgery.

2. Rising Number of Surgeries

The global rise in surgical procedures is a major market driver:

The AHRQ reports 450,000+ hip replacements annually in the U.S.

iData Research estimates over 900,000 heart procedures annually, projected to reach 1.3 million by 2029

Road accidents are also contributing: India recorded 461,312 road accidents in 2022, causing 168,491 deaths and injuring 443,366 people (an increase of over 10% compared to 2021).

This sharp increase in surgeries is boosting demand for surgical robots.

Challenges – High Costs of Implementation

Despite strong growth drivers, surgical robotics faces barriers:

High initial investment for purchasing robotic systems

Ongoing maintenance costs

Training expenses for surgical staff

Inconsistent insurance reimbursement policies

These factors particularly limit adoption in smaller healthcare facilities and emerging markets.



Recent Developments

June 2024 – Meril (India) launched the MISSO surgical robot for knee replacements. It is indigenously developed, reduces investment by 66% compared to imports, and has a 98% success rate. Approved by CDSCO; awaiting CE and USFDA approvals.

June 2024 – MicroPort MedBot received EU approval for its Toumai robot, expanding its European market presence.

June 2024 – Smith+Nephew introduced CORIOGRAPH, a new service enhancing its CORI Surgical System with personalized pre-operative planning and modeling for improved outcomes.

