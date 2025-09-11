From Chat To Voice:Whatsapp Business Calling Integrated Into Hoducc Omnichannel CX Suite By Hodusoft

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 10, 2025 5:10 am - HoduSoft integrates WhatsApp Business Calling into HoduCC, enabling seamless chat and voice in one platform. The update boosts engagement, compliance, productivity, and cost transparency.

A leading provider of innovative communication solutions, HoduSoft proudly announces the integration of WhatsApp Business Calling through the official Meta Business Calling API into its flagship HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite. This powerful addition enriches the omnichannel experience by complementing existing channels-voice, chat, email, social, and more-with trusted WhatsApp voice interactions.

By adding WhatsApp Business Calling to its unified platform, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite strengthens its omnichannel capabilities-empowering businesses to deliver consistent, trustworthy, and engaging customer experiences across every channel.

WhatsApp Business Calling in HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite

Over the past few years, WhatsApp has become much more than a personal messaging app. With billions of active users globally, it has evolved into one of the most trusted and widely used platforms for business communication.

With the integration of WhatsApp Business Calling, HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite adds another trusted channel to its robust lineup of communication options. This enhancement expands the suite's capabilities, enabling businesses to connect with more customers on the platforms they already know and trust-while ensuring consistent, reliable, and engaging experiences across every touchpoint.

HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software's native integration of WhatsApp Business Calling goes beyond simple connectivity. Unlike third-party add-ons, this feature is built directly into HoduCC's omnichannel contact center platform-allowing smooth management of inbound and outbound calls within a single, secure workspace.

WhatsApp Business Calling integration- Key Benefits

With WhatsApp Business Calling integration into HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software, businesses can unlock a host of benefits designed to boost customer engagement and operational efficiency:

-Seamless Integration: Handle inbound and outbound WhatsApp calls securely within HoduCC Contact Center Software-no third-party gateways needed.

-Omnichannel Workspace: Manage chat, voice, and social conversations from a single, easy-to-use dashboard.

Consent-Driven Outbound Reach: With prior customer consent, businesses can make outbound WhatsApp calls that are welcomed, trusted, and fully compliant, strengthening relationships while ensuring privacy and transparency.

-No Hidden Costs: With direct Meta integration, outbound WhatsApp call charges depend on destination and duration. Businesses can plan these costs into their communication strategy for effective, compliant engagement.

-Global Trust: Connect with over 2 billion and still growing WhatsApp users through enterprise grade, secure real time interactions.

-Enhanced Productivity: Serve more customers efficiently as WhatsApp chat can be supported with bot-assisted features for faster responses and easy shift to voice calls when required- with outbound calling subject to customer consent.

-Stronger Conversions: Build trust with personalized voice conversations that drive better outcomes.

This integration isn't just a feature; it's a transformational leap toward delivering truly unified customer engagement.

Speaking on the integration, Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer said,“We are delighted to bring WhatsApp Business Calling into HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. At HoduSoft, we understand that voice continues to be one of the most powerful mediums of communication, and integrating it into WhatsApp, the world's most trusted messaging app, creates endless possibilities for businesses.”

He further added,“WhatsApp Business Calling integrated into HoduCC Contact Center Software via Meta's Business Calling API is a powerful integration that not only elevates communication by uniting voice and messaging but also clearly addresses important compliance requirements such as the need for prior customer consent for outbound calls and the cost responsibility on businesses based on Meta's country-specific pricing. By combining the global reach of WhatsApp with the omnichannel power of HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, we are enabling organizations to reimagine the way they engage, delight, and retain their customers.”

Driven by a commitment to omnichannel excellence, HoduCC Contact Center Software's WhatsApp Business Calling enables customers to begin interacting via WhatsApp chat, escalate conversations to real-time voice calls (after obtaining prior consent from the customers), and continue follow-ups via email or other social channels-all without repeating themselves or being passed from one agent to another.

For more information about HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suit's newly introduced WhatsApp Business Calling (via Meta Business Calling API) feature or any other offerings, log your query at and our team will reach out to you at the earliest.

About HoduSoft:

Started in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading providers of innovative communication solutions in the world. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, HoduSoft empowers businesses to enhance their communication and collaboration processes. With a global presence and a commitment to innovation, all its innovative products are designed to improve efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

About HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite:

HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite is an advanced Contact Center Software designed to help businesses deliver unified customer experiences across voice, video, chat, email, SMS, and social media channels. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, HoduCC Omnichannel Contact Center Software empowers organizations to streamline communication, enhance agent productivity, and build lasting customer relationships. With its scalable architecture, secure integrations, and AI-powered capabilities, it enables businesses of all sizes to deliver consistent, personalized, and efficient customer engagement.