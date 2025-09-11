Faw TOKYO AUTUMN, IOFT 2025 Highlights The Best In Fashion And Eyewear

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 10, 2025 5:25 am - Japan's leading fashion and eyewear trade shows, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and IOFT 2025, will return showcasing global trends, sustainable innovations, Korean culture, and cutting-edge eyewear design.

TOKYO, Japan – Japan's premier fashion and eyewear trade show, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and IOFT 2025, returns to Tokyo Big Sight from October 1 to 3, bringing together global industry professionals to explore innovative products, cultural experiences, and business opportunities.

Organized by RX Japan Ltd., FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT set the stage for three days full of innovation and opportunity, and provide an exciting space where professionals can find the latest fashion trends and creative ideas. A major highlight of this year's event is the "Gateway to Reuse" Gallery, part of the new REuse Business Expo. The gallery showcases businesses using resourceful, eco-friendly practices to develop sustainable solutions.

Visitors can also explore DISCOVER KOREA, a cultural spotlight featuring the creativity of Korean fashion through the K-Fashion Gallery. Additionally, free seminars and authentic Korean cuisine from a food truck complete the experience.

For buyers seeking custom-designed products, the Manufacturer's Collection will present the latest offerings from top OEM-ODM manufacturers, covering a wide range of sourcing needs.

The focus on eyewear at IOFT (International Optical Fair Tokyo) includes must-see events celebrating innovation and design. The Japan Eyewear Award Winning Products Gallery will display the year's most inventive eyewear. Additionally, the Japan Best Dressed Eyes Awards will honor celebrities and notable public figures for their outstanding eyewear choices. Both events underline IOFT's role as a hub for creative and practical optical designs.

FaW TOKYO AUTUMN 2025 features a curated selection of fashion and eyewear brands, highlighting innovation, craftsmanship, and global appeal. Made-in-Japan fashion stands out with Kurashiki Motozou's canvas totes, combining traditional Ogino canvas with smooth Japanese leather. Atsugi introduces stockings with moisture-regulating yarns and heat-dispersing knit for warm-weather comfort. J-com, the only intarsia knitwear producer in Japan, presents finely crafted pieces that emphasize individuality.

Emerging Japanese designers offer fresh perspectives. G'lacy Garden showcases elegant loungewear made from high-quality Japanese lace. KARAKU by me repurposes silk kimono fabric into distinctive headbands popular with international buyers. SHIRO NI SEKAI presents customizable jackets featuring Japanese lacquer kimono details.

International brands bring global style to the show. Finland's Superyellow offers 100% merino wool NORDEN beanies. Italy's SALVATORE SORRENTINO features sustainably made leather bags from food industry byproducts. Korea's Tab N Shift displays a convertible eco-friendly Chelsea Tote Bag made from high-density Tyvek.

Eyewear brands complete the lineup. Japan's Eyetec presents colorful resin frames with advanced coatings. LA-based DITA brings over 25 years of luxury eyewear design. Taiwan's MASTER PROJECT STUDIO introduces genderless eyewear merging retro 1970s and futuristic 2070s styles.

To ensure a seamless global experience, international visitors are invited to take advantage of the free on-site interpretation service in English, Chinese, or Korean. This service enhances communication with exhibitors, providing clarity for detailed discussions and ensuring productive business meetings. Spaces are limited and advance booking is required.

FaW TOKYO AUTUMN/IOFT 2025 embodies innovation and cultural exchange, presenting opportunities for worldwide partnerships, market insights, and access to over 900 exhibitors. This is your opportunity to connect, explore, and shape the future of the industry in one vibrant event.

For more information and to register, visit the official website of FaW TOKYO.