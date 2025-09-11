MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 10, 2025 6:21 am - InfosecTrain Hosts Free Masterclass on How to Become a Security Architect - Pathways, Skills & Realities

What

InfosecTrain, a leading cybersecurity training provider, is hosting a free masterclass on 'How to Become a Security Architect – Pathways, Skills & Realities'. This masterclass is designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of what it truly means to step into the role of a Security Architect. The session will begin with an introduction to the concept of security architecture, offering clarity on how this discipline fits into the larger cybersecurity ecosystem. From there, it will move into a detailed exploration of the responsibilities and expectations that define the role, breaking down the critical functions Security Architects handle in safeguarding systems, networks, and data. The class will then outline the typical career journey, highlighting important milestones that professionals encounter on their path to this position. It will also shed light on the essential technical and non-technical skills one must master to perform effectively, along with certifications that can enhance credibility and expertise in this field. In addition, the session will address common industry myths and misconceptions about the role, separating fact from perception to give a realistic picture of the profession. By tying these elements together, the masterclass will aim to offer a structured roadmap of the pathways, skills, and challenges associated with becoming a Security Architect, while ensuring participants leave with an accurate understanding of the role and its demands.

When

16 Oct (Thu)

07:00 - 08:00 PM (IST)

Why Attend

Attending this masterclass will offer a rare chance to gain insights directly from experienced instructors who have navigated the path of becoming a Security Architect themselves. Rather than relying solely on theory, the session will bring real-world perspectives that will help participants understand what the journey truly looks like in practice. It will provide clarity on how to approach this career strategically, from making informed choices about skill-building to identifying the right moments for career transitions. Moreover, participants will benefit from hearing about common challenges professionals face on this path and how to realistically prepare for them. The class will also create an environment to broaden one's perspective by learning how the role of a Security Architect is evolving with new technologies and industry demands. For those curious about whether this role aligns with their long-term goals, the session will offer the kind of guidance and direction that can help in making confident, future-focused decisions.

Participants will earn a CPE certificate, get direct insights and guidance from industry experts, and gain the latest knowledge and practical strategies to help them navigate and advance in the cybersecurity field. With actionable advice and real-world examples, this session will equip learners with the skills needed to fortify web applications and stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity.

Agenda

. Introduction to Security Architecture

. Responsibilities & Expectations of the Role

. Career Journey & Milestones

. Essential Skill Sets to Master

. Certifications That Add Value

. Dispelling Industry Myths

About InfosecTrain

InfosecTrain is a recognized leader in cybersecurity training, focused on enhancing awareness and expertise in data protection, cybersecurity, and compliance. Through expert-led sessions and informative events, InfosecTrain equips professionals and organizations to protect sensitive information and effectively navigate the constantly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With extensive industry knowledge, they are positioned as frontrunners in cybersecurity training and consulting. Additionally, they offer continuous post-training support for future reference, fostering ongoing learning.

To know more about training programs offered by InfosecTrain:

