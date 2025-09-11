Data Warehouse As A Service Market Size To Reach USD 390.0 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Scalable Cloud-Based Data Management Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the U.S., the Data Warehouse as a Service Market is set to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2024 to USD 10.54 billion by 2032, driven by rising adoption of AI/ML analytics, real-time integration, and hybrid cloud solutions. Austin, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Warehouse a s a Service Market ( データウェアハウスサービス市場 ) size was valued at USD 80.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 390.0 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.80% during 2025-2032. The shift from conventional on-premise solutions to cloud infrastructure is one of the main drivers of the DWaaS market's expansion. Due to this, businesses are discovering that cloud platforms are a helpful tool for instantaneous and scalable analytics capabilities without requiring large capital expenditures. These days, the success of any data-driven company depends on the cloud-based data warehouses' deployment capabilities, flexibility, and interaction with AI/ML technologies. The pay-as-you-go pricing model is also attractive to SMEs and large corporations looking to cut costs.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 80.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 390.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.80% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Type (Enterprise DWaaS, Operational Data Storage)

. By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Business Intelligence, Predictive Analytics, Data Modernization)

. By Vertical (BFSI, Energy and Utilities, IT and ITeS, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing)

. By Deployment Mode (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)

. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segmentation Analysis:

By Services, Enterprise DWaaS Led the Market in 2024 with 65% Share

Enterprise DWaaS dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 65% of data warehouse as a service market share, as they can manage the large volume of high-dimensional (complex) queries data, and facilitate AI/BI tools integration for rapid business decision making.

Operational Data Storage is expected to register the fastest CAGR owing to increasing demand for near real-time analytics, edge processing, and fast access to transactional data.

By Application, in 2024, the Business Intelligence (BI) Segment Dominated the Market

Business Intelligence (BI) dominated the data warehouse as a service market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to increasing importance to enterprises to gain real-time dashboards, performance tracking, and decision-support systems.

Predictive Analytics is projected to register the fastest CAGR, due to the increasing adoption of AI/ML tools and techniques used for forecasting, anomaly detection, and customer behavior prediction.

By Vertical, BFSI Segment Held the Largest Share in the Market

BFSI dominated the DWaaS market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share due to the large volume of data, and the need for secure real-time analytics.

Healthcare and Life Sciences are projected to register the fastest CAGR, the real-time nature of clinical, patient and operational data access made possible by DWaaS is crucial for diagnostics, trials and compliance.

By Deployment Mode, in 2024, Public Cloud Segment Held 69% of Revenue Share

Public Cloud dominated the data warehouse as a service market in 2024 and accounted for 69% of revenue share as it provides high scalability, cost-efficiency, and quick deployment.

Private Cloud is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to high demand from regulated industries, such as healthcare, BFSI, and government.

By Enterprise Size, the Market was Led by Large Enterprises Segment in 2024

Large Enterprises segment dominated the data warehouse as a service market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, as organizations of this size often have complex data ecosystems, diverse business operations, and the need for advanced analytics and data governance.

SMEs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to increase in awareness for various benefits of cloud adoption, lowered IT expenditure, and demand for flexible, subscription-based analytics solutions.

In 2024, the Market was Dominated by North America; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR During 2024-2032

North America dominated the data warehouse as a service market in 2024 and accounted for a 37% of revenue share, due to well-established cloud infrastructure, which has led to early technology adoption and great demand from BFSI, healthcare, and IT sectors.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to rising digital transformation in emerging economies, increasing cloud adoption, and growing e-commerce and fintech sectors.

Recent Developments:



In February 2025, Databricks Inc. and SAP SE collaborated to integrate Databricks' Lakehouse Platform into the SAP Business Data Cloud. This facilitates enterprise-grade DWaaS deployments with improved AI and governance capabilities and permits zero-copy data exchange with Delta exchange. In February 2025, Advanced AI-powered data ingestion and ELT within Databricks SQL are now possible thanks to Informatica's deeper integration with Databricks. As a result, Informatica's IDMC was established as a preeminent platform for modernizing data warehousing at the enterprise level using cloud computing.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities for investment or innovation in underpenetrated areas. Covers global enterprise adoption rates (2021–2025), industry-specific uptake (BFSI, Healthcare, and IT & Telecom, among others), and the accelerating shift towards cloud-native vs. hybrid DWaaS deployments.

Capacity Utilization Rates – helps you identify whether the industry is facing overcapacity or undersupply, which impacts pricing and investment decisions. Analyzed through storage utilization vs. allocated capacity trends, average ingestion volume per tenant, and number of DWaaS clusters deployed per organization.

Supply Chain Disruption Index – helps you identify regions or suppliers at higher risk due to geopolitical or logistical factors. Inferred from regional data infrastructure dependencies and uptime SLA compliance across DWaaS providers, highlighting operational resilience.

Environmental Compliance Metrics – helps you understand the regulatory pressure and sustainability benchmarks across key markets. Rooted in compliance with data protection standards (GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001), encryption practices, and metadata governance features that support digital responsibility.

Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their growth projections, market reach, product/service offerings and recent developments. Backed by ARR growth rates, subscription pricing models (pay-as-you-go and committed-use), and feature innovations such as time-travel queries, serverless compute, and real-time pipelines. Cost & Performance Efficiency Metrics – helps enterprises justify cloud migration with quantifiable ROI indicators. Includes average TCO reduction vs. on-premises DWH, query response times, and the growing share of BI/AI workloads processed through DWaaS platforms.

