Global Humane Society Awards Dr. Kathleen M. Dudzinski With The 2025 Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize For Species Conservation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Humane Society , the international brand of American Humane Society, has awarded Dr. Kathleen Dudzinski, Founder and Director of the Dolphin Communication Project with the 2025 Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation . This award was created in honor of Wolfgang F. Kiessling, the founder of Loro Parque and a global leader in conservation.

Global Humane Society's Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation recognizes leading conservation scientists who are making significant changes in the fields of conservation and species preservation. With the future of up to one million species at risk, it is critical that we celebrate and support animal conservationists who are diligently working to save them.

Dr. Dudzinski is the Director and Founder of the Dolphin Communication Project and Managing Editor of Aquatic Mammals journal. Her comparative research has helped bridge understanding between wild and captive cetacean behavior, informing both science and conservation efforts.

“Dr. Kathleen Dudzinski's groundbreaking work has deepened our understanding of dolphin communication and inspired global conservation action,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President & CEO, Global Humane Society.“Her dedication over three decades exemplifies the very spirit of this award, showing how science, education, and compassion can come together to protect species and preserve our shared planet.”

“Across my 30-year career studying dolphin communication and behavior, I have funneled research results into education programs with a strong conservation message,” said Dr. Dudzinski.“Joining the notable roster of previous Kiessling Prize recipients offers a respected global platform to exponentially expand my reach. The prize will help me share the subtle intricacies of dolphin social lives, their subtle contacts, postures and actions, and inform and encourage a conservation lifestyle among the masses, especially the younger generations so keen to protect our ocean planet.”

With over 30 years of fieldwork in The Bahamas, Japan, Belize, Honduras, and more, Dr. Dudzinski is an expert in cetacean social behavior and advocates for marine conservation through ecotourism, education, and international outreach. She also developed and deployed cutting-edge underwater video-acoustic systems that help scientists learn more about cetaceans.

“The Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation celebrates the efforts of individuals who dedicate their lives to protecting biodiversity,” said Wolfgang Kiessling.“In an era when so many species are under threat, it is crucial to acknowledge and support the individuals and organisations that are making a tangible impact on their preservation. Wildlife conservation is a collective effort, and this prize aims to highlight the efforts of those who are leading the way.”

Global Humane Society received an overwhelming response to this year's call for applications, receiving submissions from qualified candidates representing more than 30 countries. To help recognize the far-reaching impacts of these candidates, Global Humane Society has named five finalists, recognizing their tremendous contributions to species conservation.

The following conservation leaders were selected as the finalists for the 2025 Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation:



Dr. Danté Fenolio, Vice President of the Center for Conservation & Research at the San Antonio Zoo

Dr. Yadvendradev V. Jhala, Senior Scientist with the Indian National Science Academy at India's National Centre for Biological Science

Prof. Jonah Henri Ratsimbazafy, President of the Madagascar Primate Research Group Dr. Hilde Vanleeuwe, CEO and Research Associate of WilderThings in Kenya

About the Award:

The Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation was created to shine an international light on those who achieve significant positive change in the field of conservation practice, theory, and research. The Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize committee is led by Christoph Kiessling, Cybell Kiessling, Dr. Javier Almunia, Dr. Robin Ganzert and Brad Andrews. The committee screens and votes on the applicants, ultimately choosing the top conservationist who receives the Kiessling Prize and a grant of $80,000 (U.S. currency) to help further their work to make significant contributions to the practical application, research, and theory of species protection. The first winner of the award was Dr. Jon Paul Rodriguez, the Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission. The Kiessling Prize is awarded annually. Applications for the 2026 Wolfgang Kiessling International Prize for Species Conservation will be open spring of 2026. Applicants can learn more about the prize and submit their credentials by visiting humaneconservation/kiessling .

About Wolfgang Kiessling and Loro Parque:

Wolfgang Kiessling is a world-renowned conservationist and founder of Loro Parque, one of the most well- respected zoological institutions in the world, named twice“#1 Zoo of the World” by TripAdvisor, and known for the excellence of its facilities and its incredible work to save species on the brink of extinction. Up until today, Loro Parque Fundación has saved 12 parrot species from extinction. Kiessling was awarded the Gold Medal of the bird journal Gefiederte Welt for the first breeding of the blue-throated macaw and was honored with the Gold Medal from the Government of the Canary Islands, the Gold Medal from the Government of Spain, named“Adoptive Son of Tenerife” by the Island Council as well as the Town of Puerto de la Cruz, and was also honored with Spain's highest distinction: the Principe Felipe Award for Business Excellence.

Founded in 1972 by Kiessling, Loro Parque was initially created as a paradise for parrots and began its journey with only 150 parrots. The park, located on the island of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, now has more than 4,000 specimens of 350 different species and subspecies of parrots, demonstrating its outstanding success in boosting the parrot population. Loro Parque is also home to flamingos, cranes, penguins, and swans, as well as many species of mammals and marine life. As billions of human beings exhaust the world's resources, Loro Parque plays a critical role in education, science, and conservation. In 2017, Loro Parque become the first zoo in Europe to receive Global Humane Certification, reinforcing its recognition as a global leader in animal welfare.

About Global Humane Society:

Global Humane Society is the international brand of American Humane Society, which is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our life-changing work, please visit , follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

