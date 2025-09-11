Desert Spine And Sports Physicians Welcomes Two Fellowship-Trained Physicians To Arizona

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Now the Largest Private Practice PM&R Group in the U.S.

- Joe Carlon, President of DSSPSCOTTSDALE , AZ, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Desert Spine and Sports Physicians (DSSP) proudly announces that Dustin Sielski, MD and Kurt Wilhelm, MD have officially joined its practice. With their arrival, DSSP now comprises 12 Board Certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians, making it the largest private Interventional Spine & MSK practice in the country.“Our growth is always driven by one thing: better outcomes for patients,” said Brad Sorosky, MD, Chief Executive Officer of DSSP.“Dr. Sielski and Dr. Wilhelm embody DSSP's ethos: compassion, evidence-based care, and a relentless focus on restoring function. Their advanced interventional training and integrated approach will help more Arizonans get back to the lives and activities they love.”“DSSP's strength comes from people who put patients first,” added Joe Carlon, President of DSSP.“These outstanding physicians trained in our NASS-recognized fellowship and are already aligned with our standards of excellence. We are thrilled to have them officially part of our team and to expand access to high-quality, minimally invasive spine and musculoskeletal care throughout Arizona.”Dr. Dustin Sielski, MDA lifelong athlete, Dr. Sielski brings a sincere passion for returning patients to baseline function and beyond. As a physiatrist (doctor of function), he approaches each patient holistically to fully understand symptoms and craft individualized treatment plans. He believes in open, collaborative communication and the power of education to help patients take ownership of their care.Training & credentials:-Fellowship: Interventional Spine & Musculoskeletal Medicine, Desert Spine & Sports Physicians (DSSP) NASS-recognized- Residency: Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital / Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine, Royal Oak, MI- MD: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI- BS: University of Michigan–Dearborn, Dearborn, MI- Board Certification: American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (ABPMR)- Memberships: American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (AAPM&R); North American Spine Society (NASS)Dr. Kurt Wilhelm, MDClinical philosophy. Guided by a core belief in the body's innate capacity to heal, Dr. Wilhelm focuses on maximizing functional abilities through a thoughtful blend of conservative treatments and interventional procedures. He recognizes that rehabilitation is rarely linear, and he partners with patients to deliver durable, meaningful outcomes.Training & credentials:- Fellowship: Interventional Spine & Musculoskeletal Medicine, Desert Spine & Sports Physicians (DSSP) NASS-recognized- Residency: Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital / Oakland University, Royal Oak, MI- MD: Wayne State University School of Medicine, Detroit, MI- BS: Denison University - Granville, OH- Board Certification: American Board of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (ABPMR)- Memberships: American Academy of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (AAPM&R); North American Spine Society (NASS)About DSSP's FellowshipBoth physicians completed the Desert Spine & Sports Physicians Interventional Spine & Musculoskeletal Medicine Fellowship, a NASS-recognized program that emphasizes advanced interventional techniques, comprehensive musculoskeletal medicine, patient-centered communication, and ethical, evidence-based care within a private-practice setting that maintains an academic feel. For more information about the DSSP Interventional Spine and Musculoskeletal Medicine Fellowship, please visit or contact ....About Desert Spine and Sports PhysiciansDesert Spine and Sports Physicians is a leading medical practice in Arizona, providing a full spectrum of spine, musculoskeletal and pain management services. Our team of experienced specialists offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for a wide range of conditions, focusing on non-surgical solutions that restore mobility and improve quality of life. With a commitment to compassionate care, Desert Spine and Sports Physicians is dedicated to helping patients achieve long-term pain relief and functional recovery. For more information, please visit . +1 (602) 767-6014

