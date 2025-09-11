Construction Materials Industry Business Report 2025: Market To Reach $2.5 Trillion By 2030, Driven By Infrastructure Development, LEED-Certified Sustainability, And Digital Construction Tools
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|289
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.7 Trillion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.5 Trillion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Global Economic Update Construction Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Green Building Materials Propel Growth in the Construction Industry Sustainable Construction Practices Expand Addressable Market Opportunity Advances in Prefabrication Technology Strengthen Business Case for Modern Materials Increasing Urbanization Generates Demand for High-Performance Construction Materials Rise of Smart Cities Accelerates Demand for Advanced Construction Solutions Advances in 3D Printing Expand the Market for Customizable Construction Materials Aging Infrastructure Spurs Demand for Durable and Long-Lasting Materials Sustainable and Green Building Materials Drive Demand in Construction Sector Urbanization Trends Propel Global Construction Materials Market Growth Innovations in Composite Materials Expand Addressable Market Opportunity Prefabrication and Modular Construction Throws the Spotlight On Efficient Materials Increase in Infrastructure Spending by Governments Generates Demand for Construction Materials Energy Efficiency Goals Strengthen Business Case for Advanced Insulating Materials Advancements in 3D Printing Technology in Construction Drive Adoption of Novel Materials Recycling and Reuse Trends in Construction Materials Sustain Market Growth The Growth of the Real Estate Sector Bodes Well for Construction Materials Market Safety Standards and Fire Regulations Set the Stage for Growth in Safety-focused Materials Development of Smart Cities Creates New Opportunities for Construction Material Providers
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS: Some of the 249 companies featured in this Construction Materials market report
- Ambuja Cements Ltd. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited Asia Cement Public Company Ltd. Athabasca Minerals Inc. Atlas Concrete Boral Ltd. UltraTech Cement
