Stephen Counts To Appear On Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stephen Counts, artist manager and founder of Down By Law Management LLC, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning pain into purpose, building generational wealth, and empowering independent artists.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In his episode, Counts will explore how to create sustainable success through loyalty, ownership, and hustle. He breaks down how building systems and leading with love can unlock creative and financial freedom for artists. Viewers will walk away with a renewed sense of how to transform challenges into lasting legacy.“You don't need permission to build-just vision, hustle, and heart,” said Counts.Stephen's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

