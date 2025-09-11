Group of sacked FBI officials file lawsuit against FBI
(MENAFN) A group of sacked high-ranking FBI officials initiated legal action against the bureau on Wednesday, claiming that they faced widespread politicization at the bureau at the request of US Leader Donald Trump.
The lawsuit made by former Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll, high-ranking Washington, DC field officer Steven Jensen, and head of the Las Vegas field office Spencer Evans claims that Trump's White House is involved in what they described a "campaign of retribution" in which they were punished for their failure "to demonstrate sufficient political loyalty."
The suit alleges that FBI Chief Kash Patel intentionally breached the law when he laid off the high-ranking officials at the instruction of Trump's White House. In order to keep his job, he sacked then anyway.
The suit claims that the 3 allegations "were the targets of Defendants’ retribution for their refusals to politicize the FBI, and they seek to vindicate their constitutional and legal rights."
