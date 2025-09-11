Applied Systems Expands Applied Pay With Flexible Payment Options For Canadian Brokerages

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest enhancements enable brokers to elevate service delivery by offering customers more flexible and convenient options to pay their premiums

Toronto, ON, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced new enhancements to its BMS-native digital payments solution, Applied Pay, by expanding payment options for Canadian insurance brokerage customers. The latest release enables policyholders across Canada to pay their insurance premiums using Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT), Apple Pay and Google Pay, helping brokerages reduce errors, liability, and administrative overhead associated with manual payments.

Offering options like EFT, Apple Pay and Google Pay provide clients a faster, more secure way to pay anytime and anywhere, on their schedule. Enhanced security features protect sensitive information, while quicker processing times help ensure policies stay active without delays-creating a seamless, reliable payment experience that keeps clients coming back.

Applied Pay is a cloud-based electronic payments hub that enables brokers to provide their clients with a secure, online way to pay for new and recurring premiums. Directly integrated into Applied Epic, Applied CSR24, Applied Pay provides intuitive, branded checkout pages where policyholders can go to pay for premiums via credit/debit card or EFT electronic transfer. It automatically handles payment authorization and tokenizes sensitive information to increase security and ensure compliance. The solution also leverages intelligent automation to reconcile receivables at the account level, reducing the time and effort presently needed to reconcile payments.

“Applied's new digital wallet capabilities underscore its commitment to supporting the Canadian market by delivering modern, locally relevant payment solutions,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada.“By staying on the pulse of evolving industry trends and client needs, Applied provides brokerages and their clients with an expanded range of tools and technology to help them thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.”

