Allianz X Announces Strategic Investment In Coterie Insurance
About Coterie Insurance (Coterie)
Coterie Insurance (Coterie) is a tech-enabled, data-powered managing general agent (MGA) providing commercial property and casualty (P&C) coverages for small business (SMB) owners in all 50 states. Coterie's technology enables a rapid, transparent, accurate, quote-to-bind process that results in opportunities for agents and the right coverage for small businesses, on-demand.
About Allianz X
Allianz X is the strategic investment arm of the Allianz Group, dedicated to keeping the leading global insurer and asset manager at the forefront of the industry. By making and actively managing high-conviction investments in companies with exceptional growth potential and forging unique partnerships between them and Allianz, Allianz X enables transformative collaborations, builds platforms, and unlocks value for the Group. Stay connected with Allianz X on Medium , LinkedIn , and X (formerly Twitter) .
About Allianz Group
The Allianz Group is one of the world's leading insurers and asset managers serving private and corporate customers in nearly 70 countries. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance. Allianz is one of the world's largest investors, managing around 749 billion euros* on behalf of its insurance customers. Furthermore, our asset managers PIMCO and Allianz Global Investors manage about 1.8 trillion euros* of third-party assets. Thanks to our systematic integration of ecological and social criteria in our business processes and investment decisions, we are among the leaders in the insurance industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. In 2024, over 156,000 employees achieved total business volume of 179.8 billion euros and an operating profit of 16.0 billion euros for the Group. * As of June 30, 2025.
