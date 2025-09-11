Kingdee Inaugurates Regional Headquarters At Qatar's Free Zones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited have officially announced the inauguration of Kingdee's regional headquarters at Ras Bufontas Free Zone in the State of Qatar. The two parties also signed a strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen collaboration in developing digital solutions and supporting Qatar's innovation ecosystem.

A QFZ's press release said this milestone marks the Chinese technology leader's strategic entry into the Middle East market, further positioning Qatar as a strategic hub for investment in emerging technologies and innovation.

As part of this partnership, a strategic cooperation agreement was signed by Kingdee and QFZ during the ceremony to expand opportunities for developing advanced digital solutions in Qatar and the wider region. The agreement also, outlines plans to conduct a feasibility study for establishing an innovation ecosystem and a center of excellence in Qatar, encourage Kingdee's partners and suppliers to establish a presence in the free zones, and collaborate with research and academic institutions to support national capacity building and engage Qatari talent.

CEO of QFZ HE Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Faisal Al-Thani stated: "Kingdee's decision to establish its regional base here is a strong validation of Qatar's ability to attract pioneering international companies at the forefront of modern technology. With access to cutting-edge infrastructure, unparalleled connectivity, and the investment opportunities that Qatar's free zones provide to expand across regional markets, Kingdee is well-positioned for growth and success. Their presence will further strengthen our technology sector and contribute to Qatar's thriving innovation ecosystem.”

President of Kingdee Group Jason Zhang said: "Qatar is an economic hub in the Middle East and a crucial node of the 'Belt and Road Initiative'. The open policies of QFZ, the global perspective of QIA, and the strategic efforts of Invest Qatar have created tremendous opportunities for us to 'base in Qatar, radiate across the Gulf region, and go global.'” Jason Zhang added: "We will embrace an open and inclusive mindset that integrates global digital technologies with management wisdom to empower local enterprises as well as those going global with world-class products and services to achieve extraordinary results.”

Founded in 1993, Kingdee is a global leader in enterprise management cloud SaaS solutions. The establishment of Kingdee Qatar will strongly support the strategic goals of Qatar's National Digital Agenda 2030 by delivering "AI-driven + cloud-native” digital transformation solutions, enabling local enterprises to accelerate their progress from "digitalization” to "intelligentization”.