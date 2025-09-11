Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Hosts Innovation And Leadership In Organisational Change Workshop

Dubai, UAE, 11 September 2025: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in collaboration with Tatweer Security Training Institute, organised an interactive workshop titled “Innovation and Leadership in Organisational Change.” Delivered by training consultants Dr Saif Al Mazroui and Dr Hawazin Khader, the workshop equipped participants with theoretical frameworks and practical tools to manage organisational transformation and embed a culture of innovation within workplace environments.

The workshop opened with an exploration of three key factors shaping today's business landscape: continuous change, rapid technological advancement, and heightened competition. These dynamics, it was noted, demand greater flexibility and innovation from organisations.

Three primary objectives were outlined: empowering leaders to drive effective change within their organisations; fostering a culture of innovation across both public and private sectors; and ensuring knowledge transfer to the workplace through practical application.

Participants were introduced to a wide range of theoretical and practical topics, including: definitions and models of change and innovation; change management frameworks with applied use of the Kotter, ADKAR, and Lewin models; institutional innovation tools such as design thinking, brainstorming, and mind mapping; strategies for managing resistance to change; inspirational leadership and its role in enabling transformation; and the development of practical roadmaps to measure impact and achieve sustainability.

A particular focus was placed on design thinking, structured around empathy, definition, ideation, prototyping, and testing. The trainers demonstrated how user challenges could be transformed into opportunities through applied examples. Brainstorming and mind mapping techniques were also highlighted as powerful tools for generating and structuring ideas.

The workshop further featured practical case studies and success stories from the UAE. These included the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, which implemented a patient journey study and adopted digital solutions such as a smart appointment system, achieving a 45% increase in patient satisfaction. Other examples included Emirates Airlines, whose strategy of high investment in innovation and emphasis on customer experience, technology, and sustainability has positioned it as one of the world's leading carriers; and Emirates Islamic Bank, whose digital transformation has delivered measurable results.

Through a combination of interactive training and hands-on exercises, the workshop underscored the importance of integrating change and innovation as essential drivers of growth in evolving business environments. It concluded that investment in people and technology, alongside robust impact measurement, are critical to achieving sustainable transformation.

DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 463 times

PR Category : Local News and Government

Posted on :Thursday, September 11, 2025 4:21:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4) Posted by :ViewedPR Category :Posted on :