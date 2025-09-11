Samsung To Unveil Largest-Ever CES Showcase At Wynn & Encore Las Vegas In 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, India, September 11, 2025: Samsung Electronics will present its biggest CES exhibition to date at CES 2026, relocating its main showcase from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the premium Wynn and Encore Las Vegas.
With this move, Samsung will secure the largest premium exhibit space at CES, making its booth the single largest among all exhibitors next year. This represents a significant expansion, positioning Samsungâ€TMs CES 2026 showcase as one of its most ambitious to date.
Additionally, Samsung will integrate its previously separate TV and home appliance showcases under one roof, creating a unified, immersive experience that brings the companyâ€TMs connected ecosystem to life.
The expansion into a much larger, premium space at CES 2026 will offer an unprecedented opportunity for customers and partners to experience Samsungâ€TMs groundbreaking innovations and its vision for the future of technology.
Meanwhile, the Samsung C-Lab program will continue to spotlight bold innovations at Eureka Park, highlighting the next wave of innovation.
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.
