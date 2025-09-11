Nova Pacific Metals Continues To Report Promising Results From Phase 1 Drilling At The Lara VMS Project

Phase 1 drilling at Coronation continues to deliver results that support key aspects of Nova Pacific's exploration model and support the mineral resource estimate targeted for Q4/2025.

Key Highlights:



NP25-039 intersected 5.0 m grading 0.65 g/t AuEq or 1.70% ZnEq (0.27 g/t Au, 0.53% Zn, 10.8 g/t Ag, 0.07% Cu, 0.15% Pb) from 183 m downhole.

NP25-040 intersected 6.0 m grading 1.42 g/t AuEq or 3.56% ZnEq (0.77 g/t Au, 0.71% Zn, 7.5 g/t Ag, 0.32% Cu, 0.04% Pb) from 149.0 m downhole . Step-out hole NP25-038 did not intersect any significant intervals, although numerous short (<2 m) intervals were enriched in copper (up to 1.71% Cu ).

(All intervals are downhole lengths. True width is estimated between 75% and 89%, based upon historical data. AuEq and ZnEq are provided for illustrative purposes only. See Table 1, footnote 4 for calculation parameters.)



36 holes were completed in Phase 1 (8,660 m). Results from 29 holes (6,342 m) have been received; 7 holes (2,228 m) remain pending.

Mineral resource estimate for Coronation is targeted for Q4/2025. Compilation and digitization of Lara's historical information and data set underway to support evaluation of mineralized zones beyond Coronation.

Nova Pacific's CEO, Sam Eskandari, stated, "With the remaining results from the Phase 1 exploration program expected shortly, we remain on track to deliver a mineral resource targeted for Q4. In addition, the compilation and digitization of Lara's historical data will support our team in evaluating additional zones across our 17-kilometre-long land package, positioning the project for growth beyond Coronation."

Summary of Drill Results:

Assay results to date have been generally consistent with, or better than, historical drilling in previously tested portions of the Coronation deposit. This provides encouraging support for the verification of the historical dataset. In addition, the program continues to yield valuable geological information that will refine the Company's interpretation, expand knowledge of the mineralized zones, and identify opportunities for potential mineralized extensions.

Two of the drillholes reported in this release (summarized in Tables 1 and 2) were drilled from section line W2 identified in Figures 1, 2, and 3, to evaluate mineralization beneath drillholes NP25-008 and 010 on the western end of the Coronation Zone. Both drillholes encountered the Coronation Zone at locations and grades consistent with nearby historical drilling. Hole NP25-038 is a step-out hole on the eastern side of the Coronation Zone, targeting a prospective down-plunge extension to historical mineralization in the Company's exploration model. The following provides context on the objectives and results for each hole within this target area:

Section W2



NP25-039 : Intersected the Coronation Zone near the anticipated downhole position, with true width and grades consistent with nearby historical drilling: 5 m grading 0.65 g/t AuEq (1.70% ZnEq) from 183 m downhole in strongly altered rhyodacite hosting disseminated to wispy chalcopyrite. Two additional 2 m significant intervals associated with shearing and quartz veining were intersected between 133 and 141 m downhole. NP25-040: Intersected the Coronation Zone near the anticipated downhole position, with true width and grades slightly exceeding expectations: 6 m grading 1.42 g/t AuEq (3.56% ZnEq) from 149 m downhole in strongly altered rhyodacite hosting semi-massive bands of chalcopyrite. An additional 2 m interval hosting disseminated galena, sphalerite and chalcopyrite associated with fractures/veinlets from 95 m downhole.

NP25-038: This step-out hole, drilled from the eastern side of the Coronation Zone and targeting a prospective down plunge extension to historical mineralization in the Company's exploration model, did not encounter any significant intersections. It did, however, encounter consistently favourable alteration and numerous short intervals (<2 m) hosting disseminated chalcopyrite ±sphalerite mineralization and as a result, was extended beyond its planned target depth. One such interval returned 1.71% copper over 1 m from 424.65 m downhole.







NP25-040. Photo of significant interval 149-155 m (note: interval 149-150, in previous box, not shown).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Advancing Lara's Regional Exploration Potential Through Evaluation of Additional Targets

Coronation is just one of several high-priority targets within Nova Pacific's 17-kilometre VMS belt on Vancouver Island. The belt lies within the prospective McLaughlin Ridge Formation, a correlative volcanic sequence that hosts the past-producing Myra Falls VMS Mine and remains underexplored despite favourable geology and nearby infrastructure. The Lara Project spans 19 mineral claims covering 47 square kilometres, with an unverified historical dataset that includes 323 drillholes totalling 58,262 m of drilling.

In addition to drilling at Coronation, the Company has compiled the historical dataset and is now organizing and digitizing the most relevant portions to better understand the existing work and guide future exploration across the Lara Project. This process will help refine field programs planned for later this year and next, including mapping, systematic sampling, and target generation across the broader property.

Although the Coronation area has attracted most of the historical work, Nova Pacific has begun evaluating other mineralized zones across the property, many of which contain historical drill holes. These zones are largely untested and form a key part of the Company's strategy to define resources at the Lara Project beyond the Coronation area. Field programs, including mapping, systematic sampling, and historical data compilation, will be used to refine targets and support future drilling. The potential for lens stacking and stratigraphic clustering, characteristic of VMS camps, further strengthens the broader exploration thesis.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a geologist, photographed, and cut in half at Nova Pacific's core facility near Nanaimo, British Columbia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) in North Vancouver for analysis, while the other half is retained on site as a witness sample. ALS North Vancouver is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited, and all samples are analyzed using industry-standard fire assay, multi-element ICP methods following four-acid digestion, and, where applicable, overlimit assays for high-grade. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals to monitor analytical accuracy. Only results that meet Nova Pacific's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Nelles, P.Geo., Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., and Greg Mosher, M.Sc., P.Geo. of Mineit Consulting Inc., each of whom is a consultant of the Company and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Exploration and technical programs at the Lara Project are managed by Mr. Link and Darcy Vis, P.Geo., of Tripoint Geological Services Ltd.

Rights of Indigenous Communities Statement

Nova Pacific Metals recognizes the inherent Rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada and is committed to early, meaningful, and respectful engagement with First Nations communities. The Company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance, while advancing reconciliation and economic opportunities within Indigenous communities.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Lara Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a historical mineral resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure. Nova Pacific's strategy includes verification and exploration drilling to support a current mineral resource, with additional technical and exploration studies under consideration. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

Table 1: Lara VMS Project - Coronation area assay results in this release