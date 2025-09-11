Sanatana Appoints Dylan Dix To Advisory Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dylan Dix to Sanatana's advisory board.

"Sanatana welcomes Dylan Dix to its Advisory Board," commented Peter Miles, CEO of Sanatana. "Mr. Dix's extensive expertise in corporate governance and vast industry network will significantly enhance our strategic vision."

Dylan Dix - Biography

With in excess of 25 years' experience in the luxury goods in particular the diamond sector, Mr. Dix has held various increasing executive roles within the industry including VP of Marketing at Dominion Diamonds. Mr. Dix has an established track record as a leader of innovation in the diamond industry including multiple verticals direct from mine to retail. In addition, Mr. Dix has built his own luxury business across several verticals and sectors within both the diamond and gold sector, developing a traceable solution for downstream distribution of diamonds and gold to major buyers around the world. In addition to his executive roles in the industry, Mr. Dix brings his entrepreneurial experience and a wealth of knowledge on corporate governance and industry contacts.

Mr. Dix has a B.A. from the University of British Columbia and an M.A. from the University of the Arts in London.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

Sanatana expects to change its name to "Gold Strike Resources Corp." concurrent with the completion of its acquisition of the Gold Strike One Project (Yukon) and the Abitibi Property (Quebec) (the " Proposed Acquistion "). For further information on the Proposed Acquistion, see the Company's news release dated August 20, 2025 (a copy of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at ).

(signed) "Peter Miles"

Peter Miles

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information on the Company, please contact Mr. Peter Miles, Chief Executive Officer at (604) 408-6680 or email ... .

