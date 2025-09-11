HTX Opens Trading For HOLOWORLD (Holoworld AI)
Holoworld AI is a decentralized application hub designed for artificial intelligence agents, applications, and digital intellectual properties (IPs). The project began in 2022 in Silicon Valley with the goal of providing infrastructure where developers, creators, and organizations can publish, distribute, and monetize AI-powered experiences in an open and composable environment.
At its core, Holoworld AI operates as an app store for AI-native applications. These applications include autonomous agents, generative media tools, and interactive content systems. By combining blockchain-based identity, ownership, and settlement layers with AI-driven utilities, the platform enables creators to develop and share digital products that can function independently or interact with each other. This design seeks to lower barriers for AI deployment by offering discoverability, monetization, and interoperability in one ecosystem.
About HTX
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.
As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.
To learn more about HTX, please visit or HTX Square . For further inquiries, please contact ... .
