Cabral Gold Announces Filing Of NI 43-101 Technical Report For Updated Prefeasibility Study On The Gold-In-Oxide Starter Operation At The Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2025) -is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "") for the Updated Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in the Pará State, North-Central Brazil. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website.

The results of the Report were originally presented in a news release dated July 29, 2025, which is also available for review on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and the results in the Report.

Options

Cabral's Board of Directors has also approved the granting of stock options pursuant to the Plan. The stock options entitle the holders to purchase a total of 1,475,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.45 per common share. The grant includes 400,000 stock options granted to one independent director and 1,075,000 stock options granted to six employees and consultants. The stock options are exercisable for five years and are subject to vesting over 24 months.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on the results of the Report dated July 29, 2025.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: strategic plans and future operations, and results of exploration. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.







