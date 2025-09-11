Waton Financial Limited Appoints Junfeng Qin As Lead Web3 Scientist To Drive Development Of Next-Generation Brokerage Systems For Traditional And Digital Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waton Financial Limited (NASDAQ: WTF) (“Waton” or the“Company”), a provider of securities brokerage and financial technology services, today announced the appointment of Mr. Junfeng Qin as Lead Web3 Scientist. In this newly created role, Mr. Qin will spearhead the development of next-generation brokerage systems designed to seamlessly integrate traditional securities with emerging digital asset markets, advancing Waton's mission to deliver innovative, AI and Web3-enabled financial infrastructure for global investors.

This strategic hire is expected to be a pivotal step in strengthening Waton's leadership team and advancing its long-term growth strategy. By building an integrated, next-generation brokerage infrastructure system that bridges traditional securities with the digital asset markets, Waton is positioning itself to capture new revenue opportunities, expand its client base, and become a provider of cutting-edge solutions in Asia's rapidly transforming financial services landscape.

With more than 17 years of experience in developing innovative trading systems, Mr. Qin brings deep technological expertise and a strong understanding of financial market infrastructure. He is expected to play a central role in advancing solutions that help brokers bridge the gap between conventional securities trading and the growing demand for secure, efficient, and regulated access to digital assets. His appointment reflects the Company's conviction that the future of financial services lies in the seamless convergence of traditional and digital markets. As regulators, investors, and institutions increasingly embrace tokenized securities, blockchain adoption and digital asset integration, Waton aims to help shape how brokers and financial institutions adapt to this paradigm shift.

“Mr. Qin's appointment marks an important milestone in our mission to empower brokers and other financial market players to revolutionize their service offerings, embrace new asset classes and provide clients with innovative tools for navigating both established and emerging markets,” said Tony Zhou, Chairman of Waton Financial Limited.“We believe his expertise in building intelligent trading systems will help elevate our capabilities to the forefront of the industry. Mr. Qin will work closely with our future Chief AI Officer and myself, as we seek to build a world-class infrastructure that is designed to not only enhance efficiency in traditional securities operations but will also set a new standard for how digital assets can be integrated into mainstream brokerage services.”

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited is a holding company registered in the British Virgin Islands, conducting business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries in Hong Kong. Waton offers comprehensive financial services, including securities brokerage, asset management, and software licensing to retail and institutional investors. Driven by technology and a customer-centric philosophy, Waton is committed to delivering innovative and reliable financial solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, but not limited to statements regarding plans, objectives, strategies, future events, performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events, which may affect the Company's financial condition, operating results, business strategy, and capital needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "should," "seek," "estimate," "will," "target," "anticipate," or similar expressions. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or changes in its expectations. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee these expectations will prove correct and cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the Company's registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for additional factors that could affect its future performance.

