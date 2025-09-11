New Engen Earns Spot On ADWEEK's Fastest Growing Agencies List For Third Consecutive Year, Ranking Among Top Five Large Agencies In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustained momentum bolstered by recent Inc. 5000 recognition, strategic acquisitions, and a growing list of new client partnerships

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced its recognition on the 2025 ADWEEK Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third consecutive year, ranking among the top five large agencies this year. The agency was also recently named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, marking its fifth consecutive year of recognition.

This honor highlights New Engen's ability to combine creative excellence with measurement rigor, two capabilities that rarely show up strong in the same room. Through Donut Studios, the agency produces trend-savvy, platform-native content designed to drive results. On the creative front, AI tools like Trend Chef and Mr. Oven enhance ideation and execution - helping teams spot emerging trends early and generate high-performing concepts faster. On the measurement side, proprietary solutions like LIFT and Ripple AI power deep analytics, enabling real-time optimization and clear incrementality. It's this rare combination of creative intelligence and AI-enabled performance rigor that helps brands scale smarter and break through performance plateaus.

“We're honored to be recognized among the most innovative and fastest-growing agencies in the industry,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen.“These accolades are a reflection of the incredible work of our team and the deep trust our clients place in us. We've built a model designed for today's complex digital ecosystem - and it's gratifying to see that approach resonate.”

New Engen's consistent recognition on the ADWEEK Fastest Growing Agencies and Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies lists reflects both its differentiated model and broader business momentum. New Engen has more than doubled its headcount since 2021, surpassing 400 employees in early 2025. Over the past year, the agency accelerated its growth through strategic acquisitions like Donut Digital and forged new partnerships with iconic brands including Loews Hotels, Checkers & Rally's, and Highlights for Children.

“We've continued to build real momentum - growing our team, expanding our creative and influencer capabilities, and launching new AI tools that have already made a substantial impact,” said Hayashi.“We're excited about what's ahead and focused on finding even smarter ways to drive results for the brands we serve.”

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey - maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what's possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards' Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021–2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023–2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024). Learn more at .

