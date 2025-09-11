Additional Work Of The Icebreaker Botnica

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The subsidiary company of AS Tallinna Sadam, OÜ TS Shipping, signed an agreement with Atlantic Towing Limited for chartering multifunctional icebreaker Botnica starting 10 September, 2025 for the period of 15 days with an additional option to extend the period day-by-day up to 60 days in total. According to the scope of service, Botnica will be chartered as an auxiliary vessel to support the charterer in Northern Canada.

According to a 10-year agreement with the Estonian Transport Administration, Botnica provides icebreaking services in Estonian coastal waters from December 20 to April 20.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Angelika Annus

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5649 6230

...