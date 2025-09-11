Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Earns Prestigious Green Globe Certification

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort

The Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort Team take part in Earth Day celebrations.

The Village Garden

Green Globe proudly announces its inaugural certification of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort.

Green Globe proudly announces its inaugural certification of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the resort's ongoing commitment to environmental responsibility, social impact and sustainable operations at an international standard. Located on the secluded Ong Doi Cape and embraced on both sides by the sea, each day is marked by a stunning sunrise and sunset over an ocean horizon. Situated within untouched natural surroundings, the international luxury resort offers exquisite design and personalized service with a steadfast mission to become a leading model of green hospitality and sustainable tourism in Vietnam.Mr. Nicolas Torio, General Manager of Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort, said,"For us, sustainability is not just a passing trend - it is the guiding principle behind everything we do. Every decision, from reducing waste and selecting eco-friendly materials to sourcing local products, is carefully considered to create a long-term, positive impact. We believe that a truly world-class resort is not only defined by guest experience, but also by how it nurtures the local ecosystem and inspires the community to embrace green living. At Premier Village Phu Quoc, we are on a journey to become a destination that is not only beautiful by nature, but sustainable at heart."Since opening, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort has implemented a series of long-term, systematic initiatives aimed at creating a harmonious balance between people and nature.Conserving Biodiversity, Ecosystems and LandscapesThe resort strives to coexist harmoniously with the wildlife that inhabits Premier Village Phu Quoc. As the landscape serves as a habitat for a diverse range of flora and fauna, 80% of existing vegetation was left untouched during construction of the property. The remaining 10% of land area consists solely of native Vietnamese species. To promote biodiversity in the region, wildlife in Premier Village Phu Quoc is safeguarded from hunting and exploitation. The resort is also committed to ensuring its operations do not negatively impact any wildlife in the Mui Ong Cape area.The Village Garden – From Farm to TableThe resort's lush organic garden, known as The Village Garden, supplies fresh vegetables and herbs to its restaurants. This self-sustaining source of produce embodies the resort's commitment to clean, local and eco-conscious dining. In addition, seasonal flowers are cultivated and harvested every day to brighten guest spaces with the natural color and fragrance of the tropics.Recycling and Environmental AwarenessA team effort by all employees is undertaken in everyday operations to limit the proliferation of waste generation in this pristine location. Creative recycling activities are also held regularly to engage and educate staff in green living practices. The resort encourages small actions that collectively build a sustainable future from repurposing used materials into festive decorations such as Christmas trees to hands-on workshops on plastic reduction.Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort proudly organizes environmental initiatives that benefit the local environment and community. Each quarter, over 40 Heartists (aka voluntary staff members with an eco-conscious mission) join together to clean up roads that run through the resort and Kem Beach. This year round initiative reaffirms the resort's commitment to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds the property.An Eco-Friendly Guest ExperienceIn line with Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort's sustainability management strategy, all guest room amenities have been replaced with biodegradable and organic materials, significantly reducing its environmental impact. The resort has also transitioned to reusable glass bottles, helping to eliminate single-use plastics and extend the lifecycle of everyday items. To lighten the property's footprint, electric buggies and bikes are used within the resort to reduce carbon emissions.

