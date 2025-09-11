Hitechmoda Presents Two Days Of Fashion Heaven - Season 14 At New York Fashion Week

hiTechMODA Logo

Weekend of Runway Shows at the Edison Ballroom from Pamela Privette's Elite Fashion Show Team to Spotlight Designers from Around the World

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- hiTechMODA, the award-winning fashion production company known for fusing emerging talent with established names, will return to New York Fashion Week with Season 14, a two-day showcase of international designers, pageantry, and couture collections. The event will take place on Saturday, September 13th, and Sunday, September 14th, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom in the heart of Times Square, located at 240 West 47th Street, New York City.Season 14 underscores hiTechMODA's mission of providing a world-class platform for designers at all stages of their careers. The weekend lineup will highlight innovative couture, pageant wear, evening gowns, and ready-to-wear collections from a roster of designers representing multiple countries and cultures.Event Timeline: Highlights to look forward to:Saturday, September 13th, 202510:00 AM - Nita Belle's Closet and Marc Defang (Pageants and Young Adults)11:30 AM - ASHLEY Lauren, Luxe by Rian Fernandez, and Danny Booc.2:30 PM - Marjorie Kobayashi, Melanie Caballero Couture, and Paaie.4:30 PM - Kat Couture, Marjorie Renner, Arish Lam and SCI PH.6:00 PM - Marc Defang, Paaie, and Rasi Nari.VIP Influencer Tory Delury will be participating in the Marc Defang show.7:30 PM - Rian Fernandez, Zalina Couture by Ronaldo Arnaldo, and Alonso Maximo.VIP Models participating in the Rian Fernandez show include Christiana DiNardo (Miss New York USA), Ivy Harrington (Miss New Jersey USA), Telelangana Kashvi (Miss Universe), Mary Sickler (Miss Nevada USA), Hou Xuhe (Miss Universe China), and Marisa Cannon (VIP Model).VIP Models participating in the Alonso Maximo show include Clayton Maxwell (Mister Man of the Year 2025), David Borum (Mr Oklahoma 2025), Rowan Musick (Mister American Global 2025), Ioanna Saratopolous (Miss Cosmo Greece 2025), Beone Fobes (Miss Cosmo Bahamas 2025),9:00 PM - The Miss Bikini United States Fashion ShowSunday, September 14th, 202511:00 AM - WOW Wear (Private Show)1:00 PM - Andrea D' La O, Joy Art Style2:30 PM - ROLLOG fashion, Marc Defang, Glamour Girl Boutique, and NOVAREV.“hiTechMODA was built to democratize the runway and make it accessible to both visionary newcomers and globally established names,” said Pamela Privette, Founder and Executive Producer of hiTechMODA.“Season 14 brings together designers whose creativity, diversity, and artistry will resonate with audiences in New York and beyond.”For Tickets and further information, please visit:About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases. For more information, please visitIG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

