US Consumer Inflation Rises 2.9%, Highest In Seven Months - Will Fed Still Cut Interest Rates?
The US Consumer Price Index shot up by 2.9 per cent in August, data showed. This is a 0.2 per cent increase from July, when inflation rose 2.7 per cent year-on-year.
According to a poll by Reuters, economists had predicted that US August inflation would rise 0.3 per cent and increase 2.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
