PM Narendra Modi Announces ₹1200 Crore Relief Package To Disaster-Hit Uttarakhand: Here's What It Includes

2025-09-11 09:01:18
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Dehradun on 11th September 2025 and reviewed the flood situation and damage caused due to cloudbursts, rains and landslides in affected areas of Uttarakhand. Prime Minister had an official meeting in Dehradun to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage that has occurred in Uttarakhand. He announced financial assistance of Rs. 1200 crore for Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister emphasized the need for a multi-dimensional approach to help the entire region and its people recover. This would include measures such as rebuilding homes under the PM Awas Yojana, restoring national highways, reconstructing schools, providing relief through the PMNRF, and distributing mini kits for livestock.

