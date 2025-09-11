FA Charges Chelsea With 74 Breaches Over Agent And Third-Party Investment Rules

The Football Association (FA) has formally charged Chelsea FC with 74 alleged violations, mainly concerning the club's dealings with agents, intermediaries, and third-party investments in players. These alleged breaches span a period chiefly between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons, coinciding with the era when Roman Abramovich was the club's owner.

Details of the Charges

In an official statement, the FA explained:“Today, we have charged Chelsea FC with multiple breaches of our regulations-specifically, Regulations J1 and C2 under the FA Football Agents Regulations, Regulations A2 and A3 of the FA Regulations on Working with Intermediaries, and Regulations A1 and B3 related to Third Party Investment in Players.” The total count of charges stands at 74, covering alleged conduct that occurred from 2009 through 2022, with a focus on events tied to the five seasons mentioned.

Chelsea's Response Deadline

Chelsea has been given until September 19, 2025, to submit their response to the FA's charges.