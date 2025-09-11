Five Premier League New Signings Making Immediate Impact In 2025/26

Several new Premier League signings have wasted no time making their mark in the 2025/26 season. From Grealish's resurgence at Everton to Ekitike's impressive start at Liverpool, these newcomers are already proving their worth.

New signings often need time to adapt, but several Premier League recruits have quickly made their mark in the 2025/26 season. Here's a look at five newcomers who have hit the ground running.

Jack Grealish (Everton)

Jack Grealish has found a new lease on life since arriving at Everton on loan this season. After a challenging period at Manchester City where he struggled for game time, Grealish has started to recapture his creative spark. The 30-year-old has already registered four assists in under 200 minutes of Premier League action, leading the assist charts and surpassing the total he managed over the last two seasons at City. Everton fans are certainly enjoying seeing the old Grealish back in action.

Joao Pedro (Chelsea)

Joao Pedro joined Chelsea over the summer during the FIFA Club World Cup and immediately made an impact, scoring three goals in just two matches to help the Blues secure the title. He has seamlessly carried his prolific form into the Premier League, chalking up four goal involvements in the first three games-more than any other player so far. With fellow new signing Liam Delap sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Chelsea will be counting on Pedro to continue delivering.

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool)

Liverpool secured Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for an initial £69 million-a hefty price for a promising 22-year-old who previously struggled to break into Paris Saint-Germain's first team. Ekitike marked his arrival with a goal in the Community Shield, followed by goals in each of his first two Premier League appearances. His sharp instincts around the box and strong link-up play have impressed. Despite Alexander Isak's arrival potentially cutting into his minutes, Ekitike, who recently made his debut for France, has welcomed the competition.

Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall (Everton)

Another player rejuvenated by a fresh start is Keirnan Dewsbury-Hall. After limited opportunities at Chelsea last season, Dewsbury-Hall moved to Everton in a £25 million transfer this summer. The 26-year-old has quickly gelled with teammates like Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye, contributing significantly to Everton's creative play. So far this season, no English player has created more chances than Dewsbury-Hall, and he recently opened his goal account with a strike against Wolves.

Mohammed Kudus (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham made a bold move by signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham for £55 million this summer. Kudus wasted no time showing his value, delivering two assists on his debut. While the Ghanaian can be inconsistent at times, he's enjoyed a strong start. After three Premier League games, he is among the leaders in crosses into the box (1st), chances created (6th), tackles made (10th), and successful take-ons (2nd), highlighting his well-rounded contribution.