Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Comedian Reveals Rithu Chowdary's True Focus Inside House

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has taken an intense turn as a heated fan war erupted between Mega fans and Allu fans on social media. What started as casual trolling quickly escalated into a full-blown controversy, drawing massive attention online.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is four days in. It started slow but is picking up by building the excitement. Contestants are trying hard for content, some with drama, others seriously. Jabardasth comedian Emmanuel revealed Rithu Chowdary's focus is always on other women's husbands.

Rithu Chowdary continues her antics with Demon Pawan in the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 9 promo. She's been at it since day one, but Pawan keeps dodging her. She cleans a bowl while staring at him, then shows it to him saying his face is reflected in it, making him chuckle.

In the kitchen, Harish tells Rithu his pencil is missing. She denies seeing it, and when asked if she stole it, she says she only steals hearts, not belongings. Harish quips back that he's seen it all since he was 15.

Jabardasth comedian Emmanuel entertains housemates in a lady getup. He jokes about his hair routine and makeup. He teases Sanjana and Srija, then tells Rithu she only wants their coffee and husbands, to which she laughs. The Thursday episode promo is entertaining.

Srashti Varma complains about one girl disturbing their team, hinting at Sanjana. Pawan Kalyan bans Sanjana from their house for two days. Manish confronts Priya and Srija for constantly arguing, which they deny, heating up the house. The Thursday episode of Bigg Boss promises to be dramatic.