Spain Calls in Russian Charge d'affaires Over Drone Breach in Polish Skies
(MENAFN) Spain’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian Embassy’s charge d’affaires in Madrid on Thursday after suspected drone flights violated Polish airspace, according to a report by media. This diplomatic move followed Poland’s interception and shooting down of suspected Russian drones with NATO support—marking the first known firing by a NATO member during Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
In response to the incident, Poland urgently called for a United Nations Security Council meeting and implemented strict restrictions on civilian flights along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine.
"At the request of the Operational Command of the Branches of the Armed Forces, air traffic restrictions will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the form of the restricted zone EP R129," the Polish authorities stated.
The new rules ban flights from sunrise to sunset within the restricted zone, except for manned aircraft operating under an approved flight plan with the required transponders and two-way communication with air traffic controllers. Military flights and special operations are exempt from these restrictions.
"From sunset to sunrise, there is a total ban on flights, except for military aircraft," the statement added, emphasizing that civilian unmanned aircraft are prohibited at all times within the EP R129 zone.
These measures reflect rising security concerns in Poland, a NATO member, following the drone incident on Wednesday that intensified Warsaw’s coordination with its allies.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its drones conducted a large-scale strike on military targets in western Ukraine but denied any intent to cross into Polish territory.
