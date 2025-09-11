Scotlynn Breaks Ground On New Flagship Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The facility will mark a new chapter of growth and economic vibrancy for the city of Brantford

BRANTFORD, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotlynn is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking of its new state-of-the-art office facility, strategically located in Brantford, Ontario. This 60,000 sq. ft development will serve as a key pillar for Scotlynn's operations across North America, marking a major milestone in the company's continued growth and commitment to innovation, people and community.

Scotlynn is a premier logistics and transportation provider specializing in time-sensitive refrigerated products, with existing offices in Vittoria, Brantford, Fort Myers, Tampa, Indianapolis and Greenville. The Brantford expansion represents an intentional investment in the region's future, reinforcing the city's position as a thriving hub for economic development and innovation.

“The new Brantford office is a testament to our belief in the region's potential and our dedication to creating opportunities that benefit both our business and the community,” said Scott Biddle, President & CEO of Scotlynn.









Designed to meet rising industry demand and support long-term growth, the new facility will enhance operational efficiency and further solidify Scotlynn's position as a leader in the transportation and logistics industry. Brantford's unique combination of talent, infrastructure, geographic advantage and community spirit makes it an ideal location for this next chapter.

“Today's groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone, as Scotlynn begins construction on a large modern office facility, accommodating hundreds of employees, adjacent to the 403 in Brantford,” said Mayor, Kevin Davis .“This investment demonstrates strong confidence in our city, reinforces the value of partnership with our municipality, and will bring lasting economic growth and new opportunities for our community.”

The project is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to Brantford, with roles spanning sales, logistics, operations and support functions. Scotlynn's presence will contribute significantly to the city's economic resilience, attracting future investments and partnerships.

At the heart of this expansion is Scotlynn's commitment to its people . The new facility will feature a modern architectural design that reflects the company's forward-thinking approach, along with cutting-edge gym facilities staffed by professional trainers to support employee health and wellness. Restaurant-style kitchens, operated by in-house chefs, will offer nutritious, gourmet meals to ensure staff are energized and at their best.





With expansion in mind, Scotlynn aims to attract more top talent to the area. From entry-level positions to recent graduates and seasoned professionals, the company offers exciting opportunities to grow meaningful careers in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Scotlynn's new office is more than a building, it's a physical reflection of its commitment to growth, innovation, people and community. Scotlynn looks forward to opening its doors and starting this foundational chapter in its books.

About Scotlynn

Farming fresh produce and delivering it to retailers is how Scotlynn got its start. Today, it is North America's premier transportation provider, specializing in long-haul, regional DSD, third-party logistics, and Managed Transportation Services. With offices in Brant, Vittoria, Indianapolis, Fort Myers, and Tampa, Scotlynn continues to expand across North America, positioning the company to meet evolving client needs and accelerate growth in 2025 and beyond.

