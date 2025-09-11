Shakershutters Acquires Landmark Premier Fabrication To Boost Production

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ShakerShutters expands capacity to keep up with aggressive growth

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShakerShutters (“SHAKER”), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the USA, has finalized an agreement with Landmark Premier Fabrication (“LANDMARK”) to acquire the Georgia-based provider of outsourced fabrication services. The combined company will operate under the SHAKER name with all administrative and operational functions consolidated into the corporate offices of ShakerShutters.“LANDMARK is a well-respected company that SHAKER has worked closely with for the past five years. As SHAKER continues to see 100+% growth each year, finding proven ways to expand production capabilities, control turnaround times, and maintain production quality is key to that growth. LANDMARK's reputation and quality control standards are the best in the industry, which allows SHAKER to grow rapidly, without losing focus on quality. As a result of the acquisition, SHAKER will be able to lower product prices and expedite delivery times, all while maintaining the highest quality standards. A true win-win for our customers,” says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER. LANDMARK's current fabrication and shipping facilities are scheduled to be consolidated into SHAKER's operations by early 2026. SHAKER's financing for the acquisition of LANDMARK was provided by Taproot Equity Funds, LLC (“TAPROOT”). The all-cash deal closed in September 2025.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to ....

About TAPROOT: Focused primarily on first stage growth businesses, TAPROOT was founded with the goal of identifying successful early-stage businesses and helping provide capital to meet growth demands. The investment group also looks to partner with businesses that are manufacturing 'made in the USA' products that are sold direct to consumer and are value/equity building assets. Creating new US-based jobs to help grow the domestic economy is a core focus of the firm. Requests for information should be directed to ....



